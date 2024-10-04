With a plethora of characters that audiences love and hate in equal measure, The Boys has entertained many over the course of its four seasons so far. Its fourth season only recently wrapped its run with the finale episode teasing Homelander's imminent takeover in the coming season. Sadly, The Boys will be ending with a fifth and final season despite its strong appeal, with a release date aimed for sometime in 2026. In its stead, a prequel series titled Vought Rising has been announced and The Boys star, Aya Cash, has given an early update regarding the new series.

Speaking to Screen Rant on the red carpet, Cash revealed that she had read some scripts, and they were "really good." Despite the vile nature of her character and Stormfront being quite different from Cash in real life, the actress is looking forward to returning to the role once more. "I am over the moon," Cash told Screen Rant. "I want to be clear. She bad. She real bad. She bad bad bad. I don't agree with her. And I can't fly. We are different people. But I am so excited to go back and work with those people again. And I've read some scripts and they're really good." The series has never backed away from obnoxious characters with a questionable moral compass. One of the many reasons the show is greatly cherished by audiences.

With Vought Rising, the universe of The Boys is expanding and takes viewers on a journey to the earliest days of the titular evil corporation. Part of the new prequel series' plot will explore the origins of Vought and the development of the franchise's notorious Compound V in the wake of the globe ripping itself apart in World War II. A murder mystery is set to be at the heart of the story. Producers Paul Grellong and Eric Kripke are developing the prequel series with Grellong set to serve as showrunner.

'The Boys' Universe Is Constantly Expanding

Image via Prime Video

Vought Rising is not the only spinoff birthed from Prime Video's smash-hit superhero series. The success of The Boys has seen the emergence of spinoffs such as the animated offshoot The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the highly successful Gen V, which arrived at Prime Video in 2023. Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are both set to lead a further expansion of the universe with The Boys: Mexico. When Vought Rising finally arrives, it will offer a throwback feeling to the universe being set in the 1950s. Jensen Ackles and Cash are set to reprise their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively.

During the panel for The Boys at 2024's San Diego Comic-Con, the show's creator, Kripke, hyped up the series saying:

“We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys. It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V."

Vought Rising has no release date yet. You can now watch all four seasons of The Boys now streaming on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO