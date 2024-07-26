The Big Picture Exciting news from San Diego Comic Con - a new spin-off of The Boys, titled Vought Rising, is coming soon.

Set in the 1950s, the series will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, exploring the early exploits of Soldier Boy and Stormfront.

The Boys, a dark comedy satire series created by Eric Kripke, follows vigilantes taking down corrupt superheroes.

Big news is exploding out of Vought headquarters as Prime Video sets a prequel series for The Boys in motion. Turning back the clocks to what we can expect will be an incredibly misogynistic and likely racist 1950s story, the new chapter in the franchise will center around Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Aya Cash’s Stormfront. Titled Vought Rising, it sounds like beyond exploring the backstories of the divisive and morally corrupt pair of Supes, the plot will also dig into the early days of Vought International and investigate how the company made a name for itself.

Those who’ve tuned into the viewership number smashing series over the last few seasons will recognize Ackles’ Soldier Boy from the third season as well as a brief but delightful cameo in Season 1 of Gen V and a sleepy and quiet spot in the mid-credit scene of The Boys’ Season 4 finale. The character worked with Karl Urban’s Butcher and Jack Quaid’s Hughie during his tenure on The Boys, aiding the pair in destroying his son, Homelander (Antony Starr). As fans will know, Soldier Boy has a twisted past of tumult with Vought after they sold him to the Russians - something we’ll likely learn more about in the prequel. He was also just an all around piece of rude garbage and had some very personal beef with Laz Alonso’s MM. It could be a very busy year for Ackles as Soldier Boy may also be making a comeback for The Boys’ fifth and final season after he was revealed to still be alive and well during the mid-credit scene in the recently released Season 4 finale.

Stormfront - A True Trash Bag In Person Disguise

Sure, Soldier Boy tormented his own team members, was majorly disgusting and offensive towards women, and didn’t care about who he hurt along the way but Stormfront was a literal Nazi. The character was introduced in the show’s second season and immediately became Homelander’s favorite new pal and love interest. To even begin to go over the despicable things that she did during her time on the show would result in a 2000 page article but let’s leave it at she’s a racist piece of trash. After a battle with Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) with an assist from Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Stormfront meets her end at the top of Season 3 by suicide in her hospital bed. But now, it sounds like her story will continue - or at least her past story will continue.

As of right now no further information about Vought Rising is available but stay tuned to Collider for updates.

