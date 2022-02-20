'The Boys', based on the comic books by Garth Ennis, has been a fan favorite on Amazon Prime and now it's getting an animated spinoff.

After leaving fans in suspense for almost two years, executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural) has something extra this year for fans of Amazon’s ultra-violent anti-superhero series The Boys. Co-produced by the likes of Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg (who recently teamed up for AMC’s adaptation of the Preacher comic), and Garth Ennis, the man behind The Boys comic himself, The Boys Present: Diabolical is the R-Rated, animated spin-off to the popular series which stars Karl Urban (Thor: Ragnarok) and Jack Quaid (Scream 5).

The Boys Present: Diabolical will expand the maniacal and violent universe of The Boys and boasts an insanely talented writing crew, including Awkwafina (Nora From Queens), Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer (Broad City), Ilana Glazer (After Party), Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa (Invincible), Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), Ben Bayouth (Blark and Son), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Aisha Tyler (Archer).

The show is animated by Titmouse, the studio behind famous adult cartoons like Adult Swim’s The Venture Brothers, Netflix’s The Midnight Gospel, and more recently, Amazon’s new Critical Role series The Legend of Vox Machina. Each episode will feature its own animation style, giving fans something different each time. And without further ado, here's everything we know so far about The Boys Present: Diabolical, including updates on the release date, cast, trailers, episode details, and more.

Related:'The Boys' Season 3 Will Explore the History of Vought International

Image via Prime Video

The entire series of The Boys Present: Diabolical is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 4, which will hopefully satisfy The Boys fans while they eagerly wait for the third season to return later this year.

Watch the Trailers for The Boys: Diabolical

Amazon Studios uploaded the first trailer for The Boys Present: Diabolical on the Prime Video YouTube channel on January 19. The teaser trailer depicts an absurd ad for Vought (the nefarious capitalist conglomerate which influences basically every facet of life in The Boys universe) Burger, complete with blood, guts, and NSFW humor. Meanwhile, the First Look features Laser Baby (a call back to Season 1) eviscerating an entire SWAT team, leaving a slippery trail of blood behind her. A new trailer dropped on February 17 featuring a better look at the various styles of animation used in the show, including some anime, a little Disney parody, and Justin Roiland’s signature style.

Who's In the Cast of The Boys: Diabolical?

Image via Amazon Prime

The Boys Present: Diabolical boasts a huge voice cast with Antony Starr (Banshee), Elisabeth Shue (Cobra Kai), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) reprising their roles from The Boys.

Joining them are a slew of new voices including Aisha Tyler, Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz (After Party), Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame), Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs (Sex Education), Justin Roiland, John DiMaggio (Disenchantment), Kenan Thompson (SNL), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Kevin Smith (Jay And Silent Bob Reboot), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Michael Cera (Arrested Development), Nasim Pedrad (Alladin), and Simon Pegg (America: The Motion Picture).

No clues have been uncovered to indicate who will be playing who though. We’ll just have to wait and see once the season drops on March 4.

Related:'The Boys' Pokes Fun at Disney+ Day With Vought+ Commercial

How Many Episodes Will The Boys: Diabolical Have?

Image via Prime Video

The Boys Present: Diabolical is slated for 8 episodes, each running between 12 and 14 minutes. Totaling at 112 minutes, it’s a quick fix for fans while waiting on The Boys season 3.

The directors coming on board boast an impressive resume of work in recent popular animation. The line-up includes Crystal Chesney-Thompson (Disenchantment), Derek Thompson (Phineas and Ferb), Parker Simmons (DC Superfriends), Giancarlo Volpe (The Dragon Prince), Naz Ghodrati-Azadi (Madagascar: A Little Wild), Madeleine Flores (Star vs. The Forces of Evil), Matthew Bordenave (Moonbeam City), Steve Ahn (Star Trek: Prodigy), and Jae H Kim (Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?).

What Is The Boys: Diabolical About?

Image via Prime Video

While the trailers don’t give very much away in the way of the overarching plot, it appears The Boys Present: Diabolical will be an anthology of absurd, loosely connected shorts featuring random existing or new side characters from the original show. Recent trailers suggest stories that might feature in the series include origin stories for Homelander and other characters. And with episode titles like “Laser Baby’s Day Out” and “An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents”, one can only imagine what kind of crazy antics The Boys Present: Diabolical's writers will serve up.

Related:'The Boys' Season 3 Reveals First Image of Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess

Is Diabolical Connected to The Boys Season 3?

Image via Amazon

Being an anthology series, it isn’t very likely Diabolical will have a big impact on the plot of The Boys Season 3. What we can expect from Season 3 is the return of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his crew, including Hughie (Jack Quaid), as they deal with more unethical dealings from Vought and their league of superheroes, the Seven, led by evil Superman archetype, Homelander (Antony Starr), and Supe-congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit).

We can also expect a plethora of new cast members coming on board, including Jensen Ackles, whom audiences will recognize as having worked with Kripke on all 15 seasons of CW’s Supernatural, as superhero Soldier Boy and Walking Dead’s Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, a member of the superhero team Payback, which is a parody of Marvel’s Avengers. Back in June 2021, Collider reported that Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Chicago PD), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order: True Crime: —The Menendez Murders) will join the cast of The Boys season 3, starring as supes Supersonic, Gunpowder, and Blue Hawk.

Further clues towards what the story of Season 3 is can be found on the Vought News Network YouTube channel. The channel, which appeared on YouTube back in July 2021, features a collection of news segment-style shorts titled “Seven on 7, with Cameron Coleman”, as well as music videos and ads starring members of the Seven. Each short provides insights into the goings-on of various characters and also acts as a bridge between Seasons 2 and 3. So far, there are 11 uploads, ranging from 45 seconds to 9 minutes long, with the latest being an ad for Buster Beaver’s Pizza restaurant, no doubt a parody of the Chuck-E Cheese franchise.

When does The Boys Season 3 Premiere?

After watching The Boys Present: Diabolical in March, fans will have to wait three more months for Season 3 to drop on Amazon Prime.

The Boys Season 3 premieres on June 3 with Episode 1, titled “Payback”, directed by Philip Sgriccia (Supernatural).

'The Boys' Reveals New Details About College-Set Spinoff Series "I for one can't wait to see what's in store for this new generation."

Read Next