With all of its messages surrounding morality and human folly, so much of Amazon Prime Video's hit series The Boys comes down to one question: Who is the most powerful? Created by Eric Kripke, this series shows what a world with superheroes would actually look like, replacing the fantastical whimsy of similar concepts to showcase instead just how terrifying a world full of narcissists with superpowers would be. Across its four seasons, the program has offered viewers an extremely bloody display of good vs. evil, pitting a group of vengeful anti-heroes known as "The Boys" against countless Supes who use their superhuman abilities to commit horrible atrocities with no repercussions.

It has presented numerous characters over the years, each vying for the massive amount of power they need to finally put an end to the others. It's an intriguing battle that the show has spent four years exploring — with many watchers unaware that the creators answered it already. Because in the spin-off program, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the series introduces fans to a character who has the wits, the powers, and most of all, the thirst for vengeance to destroy both sides of this super-powered war completely. She is an all-powerful, unstoppable force whose abilities have terrifying implications, and she comes from an episode titles "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents."

'The Boys' Shows That True Power Comes In Different Forms

Across its four seasons, The Boys has interrogated the concept of power and what it truly looks like in the modern world. Of course, it's easy to say the character with the strongest literal power is the strongest, with this universe's Superman stand-in Homelander (Antony Starr) becoming such an unstoppable antagonist due to his wide array of abilities making him practically invincible. Yet, while his built-in powers are formidable, he's not the only one with a shot at the title of "most powerful"; Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is a shady politician who combines her power to pop open people's skills with an understanding of how to easily manipulate politics, drawing on both her powers and social connections to get what she wants.

Similarly, the series' main anti-hero Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) may not have a power (usually) but has used his immense fortitude and discrete government connections to create a team of people who excel at murdering Supes, fighting back at those this world typically consider untouchable. With these characters and the countless others introduced over the years, the show has offered numerous images of what true power could look like, questioning which of these approaches truly grants some people dominion over others. However, whether intentionally or not, it's spin-off created a character who could defeat any of these people easily.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an animated spin-off of the main series that shows aspects of this universe that fans wouldn't see otherwise. Most of these skew comedic, with its second episode beginning no different. "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents" brings viewers into the Red River Institute, an in-universe home for super-powered children whose parents are either dead or, in the case of those this segment focuses on, find them too weird to take care of. This is a thoroughly strange group filled with the likes of Aqua Agua (Xolo Maridueña) (he can turn into a puddle), Boobie Face (Kevin Smith) (self-explanatory), and their leader, the eternally-intangible Ghost (Asjha Cooper).

The children learn that they weren't born like this, that their parents injected them with Compound V to hopefully create future Vought superheroes that would keep them well-paid for life, eventually disowning their "investments" once they realized their powers were too weird to ever profit off of. Ghost inspires her fellow castoffs to seek revenge, directing their collective fury onto the parents who only saw them as potential paychecks and leading them on a gory crusade — in the process, however, she reveals herself to be the strongest Supe this universe has ever seen.

Ghost's Power Could Wreak Havoc on 'The Boys' Universe

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In a world filled with laser eyes and cannibalistic mouth worms, intangibility doesn't immediately strike The Boys viewers as the most powerful ability this show has introduced. In fact, according to Ghost herself, it's a living nightmare; her inability to turn her power off means that she can never feel things physically, can never eat something to satiate the hunger she still feels, and can never interact with the world around her — at least, at first. In the episode's thrilling climax, when Ghost brings her squad of bloodthirsty Supes to her own parents' home, viewers learn two very important aspects of her power: she is immune to Homelanders' eye beams, and she can possess people.

Homelander's laser eyes have been a determinant for characters' invulnerability throughout the franchise, as only the most durable can withstand them, meaning that when the supervillain comes and massacres the entire group of children, Ghost's immunity indicates that even he couldn't hurt her in any way that mattered. That's astounding in itself, but what's more important is the fact that Ghost was able to inhabit her friend's body and push him to stab her father. These two revelations make one thing very clear: the series' other characters can't touch her, but can she get inside them.

The implications for this kind of ability are universe-shattering. At least from what the series has revealed, there's no countermeasure to Ghost, no way to keep her away or hold her still the way that Vought and The Boys have done with countless unruly Supes over the years. Even more, whether it be using Homelander's immense physical strength or donning Victoria Neuman's politically powerful form as a disguise, her ability to inhabit others' bodies means that she could potentially use these ultra-powerful characters to wreak havoc — if not turn them against themselves.

There's the potential for characters with mental-based powers going against her but, first, the only character who could do so without needing physical contact died gruesomely in Season 3, and it's questionable whether Ghost's intangible brain could even be tampered with, no matter the person's superhuman abilities. She is a foolproof being, one who can never be caught off guard, who can invade and destroy whatever building she wants, and after the episode's devastating climax, one who is ready to massacre every single person who would dare stand in her way.

'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' Might Have Broken This Franchise

Close

In spite of how powerful she is — or, perhaps, because of it — it's unclear where Ghost's destiny lies outside The Boys Presents: Diabolical. As of now, there are no concrete references to this animated spin-off in the main show. Even more, the creators may understand that Ghost is too powerful to put into the central plot; while interesting, having a random character who could potentially walk in and kill Homelander with no resistance would detract from most of the series' thrilling tension.

Despite her future and whether there's any place for her going forward, it's undeniable that Ghost is absolutely one of the most powerful characters this franchise has ever seen. Her abilities cannot be matched by any other we've seen so far and the young character's ingenuity (and murderous tendencies) make her a colossal threat to anyone who could even think about facing her. She's a true marvel within a franchise with dozens of cliché superheroes.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

