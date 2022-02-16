One of Prime Video’s biggest shows is the Emmy-nominated The Boys, a gritty and satirical take on the superhero genre. Now, we are only a few weeks away from its first spin-off The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated anthology series set in the same universe. To celebrate the show’s upcoming release, Prime Video has released a trailer, descriptions of each episode, and an expanded cast list. All eight episodes of the new series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 4th.

The new trailer for the show gives fans exactly what they have come to expect from The Boys universe: gory violence, vulgar language, sex, nudity, and more. The trailer teases the show as being “eight stories that give heroes a bad name”, or at least that’s what the tagline claims. However, one thing from the trailer that may surprise fans is the look of the show. Each of the eight episodes is made in a different animation style, with one clearly being in the style of Rick and Morty and another being visually inspired by anime.

The trailer also teases just some of the impressive voice cast that can be found in the series. Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Nicole Byer, John DiMaggio, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, and Simon Pegg are just a few of the voices the fans can expect to hear. If nothing else, this show will make for a fun game of “wait, I know that voice, who is that?”

Each of the eight episodes will run between twelve and fourteen minutes, each with its own unique animations style, writers, and directors. The eight episodes that fans can expect, and their creative teams, can be found below:

“Laser Baby’s Day Out”

Written by Evan Goldberg and Rogen and directed by Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson in an animation style inspired by classic American animated shorts like the Looney Tunes.

“An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents”

Written by Roiland and Ben Bayouth and directed by Parker Simmons in the style of Roiland’s shows like Rick and Morty.

“I'm Your Pusher”

Written by Garth Ennis and directed by Giancarlo Volpe in an art style that is reminiscent of the original The Boys comic book that the show is based on.

“Boyd in 3D”

Written by Eliot Glazer and based on a story by Glazer and Ilana Glazer and directed by Naz Ghodrati-Azadi in an animation style inspired by French animations.

“BFFs”

Written by Awkwafina and directed by Madeleine Flores in an animation style inspired by Saturday morning cartoons.

“Nubian vs Nubian”

Written by Aisha Tyler and directed by Matthew Bordenave in an art style inspired by Anime.

“John and Sun-Hee”

Written by Samberg and directed by Steve Ahn in a style that is inspired by popular Korean horror films.

“One Plus One Equals Two”

Written by Simon Racioppa and directed by Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe in a style that is meant to be a darker take on American superhero animated shows that have come before.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Watch the new trailer below and stream all eight episodes of The Boys Presents: Diabolical exclusively on Prime Video starting on March 4th.

