Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4.

The minds behind The Boys have always paid attention to the details, from the political and pop culture references to the show's brilliant social media marketing strategy. Though the show's satire may have lost any sense of subtlety in its later seasons, there are still plenty of clever details viewers may not pick up on while watching the show that Prime Video's X-Ray feature calls attention to. Powered by IMDb, X-Ray provides viewers with all kinds of information about the shows and/or movies they're watching, including cast members, song titles, and bonus trivia scattered throughout. This is the case for The Boys dating all the way back to Season 1, and the X-Ray trivia section highlights connections to the comics, brief explanations of how certain scenes were shot, and small details you may have missed along the way.

Recently, viewers have been pointing out one particular bit of trivia about Rob Benedict, the actor who plays Splinter during his brief appearance in Season 4, Episode 2, which shows him in a compromising position, to put it delicately. If you haven’t paid much attention to the X-Ray feature before, it’s worth browsing through the trivia section of previous episodes and seasons, which will give you a greater appreciation for all the planning and attention to detail that goes into The Boys behind the scenes.

Prime Video's X-Ray Trivia Sheds Light on Some of 'The Boys' Most Shocking Moments

Part of what keeps viewers coming back to The Boys is the desire to see what kind of shocking, graphic, violent scene they can pull off next. It'll be hard to top Season 3's "Herogasm," but Season 4 hasn't pulled any punches so far. In Episode 2, when the Boys attend TruthCon to conduct surveillance on Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), they discover she's attempting to recruit Firecracker (Valorie Curry) to join The Seven. Splinter (Benedict), a supe who can replicate himself, is one of Firecracker's associates and biggest fans. When Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) sneak into a locker room at the convention center, they walk in on Splinter pleasuring himself to a photo of Firecracker, using a number of his replicates to create a human centipede, complete with vivid slurping sounds for a fully cringe-inducing effect.

The piece of X-Ray trivia that accompanies this disturbing scene reads, "Actor Rob Benedict wants us to remind everyone that he studied Shakespeare at Northwestern University. There is no contractual obligation for us to carry out this request. This is merely a kind gesture." Benedict has had a decades-long career in entertainment and "the human centipede guy from The Boys" probably isn't the way he'd prefer to be recognized, so those behind the Prime Video X-Ray feature did him the favor of letting viewers know he's done much more than this one unfortunately memorable scene.

The X-Ray feature also provides behind-the-scenes information about some of the other jaw-dropping moments throughout the series, like Season 3's Herogasm, which took tremendous planning and five days of shooting to pull off. It credits stunt coordinator John Koyama, who later makes an appearance in Season 4 as Koy, the stuntman Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) accidentally kills by launching him into the side of a building a bit too hard. Back in Season 2, it really was Karl Urban driving that speedboat across the tumultuous waters of Lake Ontario, and the massive whale commandeered by The Deep (Chace Crawford) that Butcher rams into was 56 feet long and weighed approximately 3,500 pounds. The Whale itself was constructed with Styrofoam slabs on a plywood frame, while its skin was created with soft foam covered in silicon, and five puppeteers were controlling its movements and internal organs. These are the kinds of facts you could be missing out on!

Don't Miss These Details While Watching 'The Boys'

There are plenty of clear references to real political figures, movies, and Internet phenomena throughout the series, but there are maybe just as many less obvious but well-thought-out details that add to the worldbuilding of The Boys. The X-Ray trivia feature points out references to the comics, Easter eggs, and connections to spin-off series Gen V throughout the episodes that you may have missed.

Some episode titles are directly lifted from the graphic novels, like "The Bloody Doors Off." Supes' backstories often draw from an alternate version of American history, like Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who's stuck in the past. When the Boys free him from his cryogenic slumber in Season 3, he first decides to catch up on all the drinking and smoking he's missed out on since he "died" in 1984. After a night of heavy drinking in the Season 3 finale, Soldier Boy enters the room pouring a can of Coca-Cola into a glass of milk. On the surface, it's just a bizarre choice of drink for a bizarre man, but as the X-Ray trivia reveals, this concoction was actually a hangover cure dating back to the 1930s. It was first served in New York City's Ritz-Carlton Hotel in 1938, which seems like exactly the kind of place Soldier Boy would have frequented in his heyday.

The Boys goes to great lengths to immerse its viewers in its alternate version of American society run by superheroes. The episode descriptions are written like public service announcements or advertisements for Vought products, and Vought International even has its own YouTube channel. The X-Ray trivia breaks the fourth wall, giving us viewers the weird, fun facts we want and insight into the logistics of filming some of the craziest scenes you'll see on TV this year.

The Boys Season 4 is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S., with new episodes airing weekly.

