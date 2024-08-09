Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Amazon Prime Video show The Boys.The Boys has consistently been one of the most creative and best written shows on television ever since its debut in 2019. While audiences have understandably begun to feel a little bit of “superhero fatigue” due to the sheer amount of new films and shows based on Marvel and DC characters released every year, The Boys had provided a breath of fresh air by examining the cliches of the genre.

The Boys is effective because it is a great drama about the importance of holding those in power responsible for their actions and a hilarious comedy that features some of the most graphic gags on television. None of the mayhem and crass jokes on The Boys would be worth it if the scripts weren’t of a high quality, but thankfully Eric Kripke has created one of the tightest shows of his career. Here are the top ten best quotes from The Boys, ranked.

10 "I’m the diversity hire, I’m a joke."

The Deep - Season 1, Episode 4 (2019)

The Deep (Chace Crawford) is one of the most hilarious characters in The Boys and serves as a particularly amusing caricature of the performance that Jason Momoa gave in the Aquaman film in the DC Extended Universe. The Deep is completely unaware of how toxic he is, particularly after his abuse of Starlight (Erin Moriarty) ends up forcing him to be dejected from the Seven.

The Deep’s feelings that he is being mistreated by Vought reveal that he is simply a shallow person who will cling to any possible way to characterize himself as the victim. Although the Deep’s sexual proclivities ended up resulting in some of the most shockingly grotesque moments in the history of The Boys, this important quote from the first season indicated that he always had a very loose understanding of how the world actually works.

9 "You are not a god, you are simply bad product."

Stan Edgar - Season 3, Episode 4 (2022)

Although much of its satire is aimed at the predominance of superhero content in today’s culture, The Boys has strong anti-capitalist themes in how it addresses the cruelty of Vought and its refusal to recognize the human costs of its projects. As the embodiment of Vought’s sense of corporate greed, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) explains to Homelander (Antony Starr) that the only thing “special” about him is what the company injected him with.

The Boys uses the notion of “bad product” to satirize corporations that don’t care about what they release; it's quite ironic that a series that is so critical of corporate greed and wealthy indifference is produced by Amazon, one of the most powerful companies in the world today. It’s impressive that Kripke was able to add such powerful themes within a show that has so much broad commercial appeal.

8 "Sure my Dad could make you some post-coital pizza rolls, I just figured this would be slightly less humiliating."

Hughie Campbell - Season 1, Episode 6 (2019)

Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) is one of the most important characters in The Boys because he represents someone that the audience can relate to; although he lacks any superpowers and is not nearly as experienced of a warrior as Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is, Hughie’s earnest attempts to flirt with Starlight help give The Boys an emotional quality that almost feels representative of a romantic comedy.

Hughie is a great character because he is very self-deprecating, and is willing to laugh about the close relationship he shares with his father (Simon Pegg). Although this line is an amusing joke that helps connect him with Starlight, it also signifies a level of affection for Hughie’s father, whose death in the fourth season feels all the more tragic as a direct result of the lighter vibe that is established in the first season.

7 "When you put them together... they're the goddamn, f**king Spice Girls."

Billy Butcher - Season 1, Episode 4 (2019)

Butcher’s profanities are easily one of the funniest aspects of The Boys’ writing, and should certainly signify to most viewers that the show is not a “comic book adventure” that is aimed at the same young viewers that enjoyed The Avengers and Justice League films. Butcher’s joke about the Spice Girls makes for an interesting way of showing how popular culture works in the universe of The Boys.

Butcher’s musical references are reflective of the show’s great use of creative needle drops, which include a number of great homages to Billy Joel and Nirvana among others. Butcher may act like a clown in the first season, but his threats become far more intimidating when he injects himself with Compound V so that he can start a reign of terror aimed at getting revenge on Homelander for raping his wife Rebecca.

6 "You're dispensable, which means you answer to me."

Homelander - Season 2, Episode 1 (2020)

Although Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) on Game of Thrones and Logan Roy (Bryan Cox) on Succession may give him a run for his money, Homelander may be the most hated villain in the history of television. It would be one thing if Homelander was just an abusive psychopath, but it's even more telling that he is willing to murder other supes in order to feel like he is still superior, leading to some gruesome deaths on The Boys.

Homelander constantly claims that he is better than other superpowered characters, and it's revealed in the fourth season that this is because his desire to please and have an audience is actually his biggest weakness. While the show eventually did spend time detailing his traumatic upbringing and experimentation, this quote from the second season indicates that Homelander is not worthy of anyone’s sympathies, and certainly won't be redeeming himself anytime soon.

5 "I'm like Dom Torreto, but in Russia, I wasn't scared."

Hughie Campbell - Season 3, Episode 5 (2022)

Hughie’s growth in confidence is one of the most compelling storylines on The Boys, as he grows from being a meek, unassuming novice to an inspiring hero who often has more wisdom than anyone else. Although he eventually gains powers that allow him to physically contend with characters like Homelander and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Hughie begins to develop a great sense of bravery after going on several dangerous missions.

While comparing himself to Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is clearly intended to be a joke, Hughie’s ability to keep moving forward past his hardships makes for an emotionally satisfying storyline. It may be easy to forget for some viewers that the show began with Hughie in grief after his girlfriend was killed by A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). It’s amazing to see that he has changed so much since his introduction.

4 "I fought for this country, and what did I get for it? Forgotten, left to rot by my own team."

Soldier Boy - Season 3, Episode 6 (2022)

The introduction of Soldier Boy was one of the most important moments in The Boys, signifying that Vought’s series of crimes lasted far longer than what the timeline of the show could actually depict. While Soldier Boy’s resurgence, and particularly his connection to Homelander, are shrouded in secrecy, the third season of The Boys was able to shine a spotlight on why he is motivated to seek vengeance.

Like all of the best antagonists on The Boys, Soldier Boy is a complex character whose evil acts make sense within his warped worldview. While it’s understandable that Soldier Boy feels that he was betrayed by his team, that does not excuse the horrific abuse he inflicted upon Black Noir, a moment that stands out as one of the most heartbreaking and difficult to watch in the entire history of the show.

3 "If there is some geezer up there with a big white beard, he's a world heavyweight c**t."

Billy Butcher - Season 1, Episode 5 (2019)

Butcher’s nihilistic views on the world allow The Boys to keep a healthy perspective on the status quo, as despite the achievements that are made, there are still a good majority of people who are still in support of Vought and the superheroes of The Seven. Butcher is often cagey about what actually motivates him other than a desire for revenge, as he implies in the first season that he doesn’t actually believe in God.

Butcher’s lack of faith does feel understandable given all the tragedies that have been inflicted upon him, and he wouldn’t be wrong to think that he is cursed. That being said, Butcher’s pessimistic views on the world would be a lot more obnoxious if it wasn’t for characters like Hughie and Starlight who seem to have some genuine faith in what the future has in store for them.

2 "The good guys don't win, the bad guys don’t get punished."

Starlight - Season 2, Episode 7 (2020)

The Boys has always been great at examining socially relevant themes, as the show initially debuted shortly after the Harvey Weinstein scandal opened the world’s eyes to the abuse that women received from prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Starlight’s reflection that those who act out are rarely held accountable isn’t just one of the darkest lines in The Boys, but a startling parallel to the world as it exists.

The Boys’ ability to mirror recent news events may have eroded its audience in recent years, as the final season risks being far too close to reality. That being said, it would be inauthentic for Kripke or any of the other storytellers to try to sand off the edges of a show that has always been completely uncompromising in the way that it holds a mirror to the audience that consumes it every week.

1 "I'm not just like the rest of you, I'm stronger, I'm smarter, I'm better; I am better!"

Homelander - Season 3, Episode 2 (2022)

Homelander’s assertion that he is better than everyone else is the clearest reminder of why he is such a great villain. Even if he wasn’t completely cruel to everyone he meets, Homelander assumes that his powers and abilities shield him from playing by the rules that “normal” people have to abide by. Although there are still many questions about how his fate will be resolved in the final season, Homelander has still set a dangerous precedent for what other superheroes might do.

Although Starr is certainly one of the breakout stars of the series, The Boys’ writers have crafted one of the most complex villains in recent memory, whose acts of aggression continue to take viewers by surprise. Although reactions to the later seasons of The Boys have been somewhat mixed, the depiction of Homelander has never been anything less than absolutely captivating.

