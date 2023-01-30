Oi! The results are in and Marvel better watch its back, as there’s a new superhero favorite in town. While the Avengers may have been thinking that their biggest competition would be DC’s Justice League, it’s Prime Video’s The Boys, based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, that may be their most diabolical competitors yet. According to this year’s Nielsen ratings, the satirical superhero series managed to claim a whopping 10.6 billion minutes of viewership, with Disney+’s MCU shows failing to make it onto Nielsen’s top 15 original streaming series for the year.

The news may come as a shock to many Marvel fans who tuned in for small-screen adaptations of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with Ms. Marvel even nabbing the title of Rotten Tomatoes’ best-reviewed superhero show of 2022. To further put things into perspective, the Emmy-nominated WandaVision cracked last year’s top 15, but still had a much lower viewing number than The Boys with only 7.3 billion minutes watched.

The news is a pivotal moment for Prime Video’s series which is now filming its fourth season. While juggernaut companies Marvel and DC have been around for nearly a century, The Boys received its first print not even 20 years ago back in 2006. Drawing fans in with anything but your run-of-the-mill superheroes vs. villains storylines, the gore, language, and depraved morality of The Boys has captured the love of its dedicated fandom and managed to more than successfully make the jump from the colorful pages of an issue to the small screen.

The Boys centers around the titular group of vigilantes made up of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), and their newest member, Starlight (Erin Moriarty). The team has one goal and that’s to bring down corrupt Supes everywhere, specifically Vought International and their celebrated leading team, the Seven which currently includes Homelander (Antony Starr), The Deep (Chace Crawford), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), and (allegedly) Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). The end of the third season saw some devastating moments with Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) saving the world from a very ticked-off Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), followed by the former going into hiding and the latter returning to a deep freeze.

While the plotline for Season 4 has been very hush, hush, we do know that we can expect some new and old faces to return to the fold. Hughie’s father, Hugh Campbell Sr. (Simon Pegg) will be back for the first time in a few seasons with Rosemarie DeWitt joining as Hughie’s estranged mother. We’ll also meet two new Supes, Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) who may be duking it out to take a seat alongside the other members of the Seven. Always pulling in past collaborators for his latest projects, series creator Eric Kripke managed to sign on both Supernatural alum, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rob Benedict to appear in the upcoming season. Titans star Elliot Knight also joins in an undisclosed role.

Coming off a very successful Season 3 run, we’re excited to see what the cast and crew of The Boys have up their sleeves for Season 4. We also couldn’t be more on the edge of our seats to tune in for the spinoff series Gen V which comes out later this year. Check out a trailer for Gen V below. As of right now, no release date has been set for Season 4 of The Boys.