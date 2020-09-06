‘The Boys’ Season 2, Episode 3 Recap: They’re On a Boat!

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys, Season 2, Episode 3, “Over the Hill With the Swords of a Thousand Men.”]

Well, it’s not a good day to be a whale in the world of The Boys. Lucy now rests in peace and pieces, thanks to Billy the Butcher (Karl Urban), and he and his fellow Boys end this episode covered in the evidence of her tragic demise.

However, that’s getting way, way ahead of things, as Episode 3, “Over the Hill With the Swords of a Thousand Men,” takes a while to build up to that explosive moment. We start out on a pretty nice boat named My Big Wet Dream — it’s no Below Decks yacht, but it still does a decent job of accomodating five fugitives and a super-terrorist. Though calling Kimiko’s (Karen Fukuhara) brother Kenji (Abraham Lim) a super-terrorist isn’t quite fair, and we learn an awful lot about their lives prior to superpowers as Kimiko tries to convince him to trust her, and he tries to get her to see his side. The conversation does not end with her taking off the duct tape or chains holding him captive.

Homelander (Antony Starr) is still putting in time with Becca (Shantel VanSanten) and Ryan (Cameron Cravetti), trying to play a paternal role in his own special sociopathic way. At the end of Episode 2, he told Ryan that having superpowers means that he’s better than other people, and while Ryan might not have been completely convinced, he’s still open to spending time with his presumed dad. Okay, well, that stops being quite so true after Homelander, hoping to trigger Ryan’s superpowers, pushes him off the roof — right after “aw, buddy, you finally called me Dad.”

More importantly, after Homelander grabs Becca’s wrist, Ryan reacts by manifesting both some super-strength as well as Homelander’s trademark blazing stare, which very likely means I’ve been wrong to doubt whether or not Homelander is truly Ryan’s father. (But hey, who knows? Still waiting on those test results.) Also, maybe Ryan got his superpowers the way everyone else did: Via the secret administration of Compound V, something which is about to become common knowledge very soon.

Savvy viewers might have noticed that we’ve been seeing posters and billboards for an upcoming superhero franchise film all around town, and now it’s time for the writer/director of Dawn of the Seven to pitch his vision to Stormfront and the other supes who have gathered for his presentation. The storyboard-based pitch seems compelling, but Stormfront (Aya Cash) isn’t particularly impressed, with her notes including how “you write all women as unknowable Hitchcock bitches or Michael Bay fuckdolls” (in the biz, that’s actually pretty constructive criticism).

Ever-dedicated PR lady Ashley (Colby Minifie) sticks up for the script, noting that the absent Homelander loves it, but she then gets an emergency message that blows up into a true potential PR disaster for Vought — the news is out about the existence of Compound V, which thanks to the off-screen machinations of the thrilled Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is now no longer so secret. The news reports that Vought has been making its superheroes from scratch throw the company into a tizzy, though the cool-as-a-cucumber Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) seems to take it in stride, even after Homelander leads the rest of the Seven in a bit of a revolt, because “companies, they come and go, but talent is forever.”

Meanwhile, in Sandusky, Ohio… The Deep (Chace Crawford) is once again going deep on his issues with Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman) and Carol the not-therapist (Jessica Hecht), beginning with him learning that he wasn’t born with his powers — that he could have been “normal.” In general, the heroes who didn’t know that they’d been altered against their will don’t seem to handle it great. But on the My Big Wet Dream, most of the Boys are thrilled by the Compound V news getting out, but Billy’s not in the mood to celebrate, singularly focused on his goal of reuniting with his wife.

Unfortunately, the Boys’ plan to hide out on the boat before delivering Kenji gets abruptly changed when an NYPD helicopter blows their cover and Kenji’s escape attempt blows the craft out of the air. Grace tells them to bring “the target” to a CIA safe house. As they prepare to return to land, though, that’s when The Deep and his aquatic friends, including Lucy the sperm whale show up to try to take them down (thanks to a tip-off the Deep got from the yet-unseen Alistair Adana, the head of Eagle and Carol’s “church”).

What we learn from the ensuing moment is that a speedboat going full throttle and a basically innocent whale are actually pretty evenly matched, which is to say their collision fatally wounds Lucy and leaves the speedboat buried inside her. Over the course of this episode, Hughie (Jack Quaid) has already pretty close to his breaking point, and that’s before he finds himself inside a whale — Mother’s Milk has to work pretty hard to even get him moving again.

So when Starlight catches up with him in the storm drains (where the Boys have fled), both his fight and flight responses have been pretty well-drained, and when Homelander finds them and orders Starlight to kill Hughie, he basically gives her the go-ahead. Fortunately, Billy arrives just in time to stop her and incapacitate Homelander.

Unfortunately, once the Boys seem to be home free, Stormfront finds them all, and before Kenji can make his move to escape, she slams him into a nearby housing project. Like, through the walls of apartments, with seemingly no acknowledgment of the collateral damage she leaves behind her, casually killing residents (who all seem to be people of color, for what it’s worth) as she chases after her target. In short, she’s gone full-on Terminator, and while Kimiko makes sure it’s a two-on-one fight Kenji makes the choice to save his sister — and ultimately get brutally murdered by Stormfront. The last words he hears are Stormfront saying “fucking yellow bastard,” as Kimiko watches his body fall to the ground, full of rage.

From my notes: “And the episode isn’t even over yet!” A relief effort is in place to help residents of the housing project that Stormfront basically just tore apart, while Mr. Edgar gives a speech denying any knowledge of Compound V and placing the blame on the deceased Madelyn. It’s Stormfront’s big debut, and she embraces it with the fake modesty you might expect.

The fact that all three of these episodes dropped on the same day — and that these stories could easily have filled an entire season’s worth of story — is a massive reason to get excited for what’s next, with a whole week between to speculate about what the hell else might be possible.

Stray Voughts

Here’s how you know I wrote each recap of this show individually before moving onto the next one — in the Episode 2 recap, I was quite proud of myself for tracking down “You’re Only Human,” the Billy Joel music video Hughie was watching briefly, and then in Episode 3 he doesn’t just watch it again but he leaves Annie a fucking voicemail telling her what it was and why it matters to him. Rude .

. All the T-shirts picked by costume designers Laura Jean Shannon and Rebecca Gregg for this show deserve praise, but a special shoutout to the director’s Fassbinder rock tee, part of the Cinementals line and a perfect poser-cinefile choice. (No offense meant to anyone who does own one of these shirts. I myself have admired the KUBRICK / Kraftwerk one for years.)

and for this show deserve praise, but a special shoutout to the director’s Fassbinder rock tee, part of the Cinementals line and a perfect poser-cinefile choice. (No offense meant to anyone who does own one of these shirts. I myself have admired the KUBRICK / Kraftwerk one for years.) Important moment here, in the mix of the chaos: Homelander learns about the existence of Elena, Maeve’s ex-girlfriend. This means her worst nightmare has just come true.

Add him to the list of pop culture entities which exist in our world and the world of this show: Lin-Manuel Miranda is also apparently famous in this universe. (But in that case, what did he use as a warm-up track before Hamilton performances in Puerto Rico?)

is also apparently famous in this universe. (But in that case, what did he use as a warm-up track before performances in Puerto Rico?) An important detail about the Vought building — the heroes meet on floor 99. Mr. Edgar is down on 82. Real power knows how to hide.

The Boys Season 2, Episodes 1-3, are streaming now on Amazon. Future episodes debut weekly on Fridays.