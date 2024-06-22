The Big Picture The Boys takes risks by satirizing politics and social issues, facing pushback from viewers who disagree with its commentary.

The new promo introduces BROWSER from Vought, promoting online privacy while still allowing users to review bomb content.

As the show nears its end, fans will miss the creative marketing team's output of classic promos and content for The Boys.

The Boys has never been a series to play it safe. From the very first season, the show has served as a satirical take on the current state of the world - particularly in the realm of politics and social issues. Of course, when minds like the show’s creator Eric Kripke are that outspoken, there’s sure to be plenty of pushback, something that the series has faced with the release of its most recent season. After being review bombed by folks who didn’t love the very much on-point slamming of right-wing rhetoric in the first few episodes, the marketing team took a swing back in a new X post centered around a fictional browser aptly dubbed “BROWSER from Vought”.

Presented by Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), a promotional video walks potential users through the ins and outs of BROWSER, which will watch every online footstep you take and report it straight back to Vought International and Homelander (Antony Starr). Boasting filtered news that comes straight from Vought and online privacy from a team led by the immensely capable hero The Deep (Chace Crawford), every piece of BROWSER is designed with the user in mind. And don’t worry, you can still review bomb to your heart’s delight.

So far on Season 4 of The Boys, audiences have watched as politics drive a wedge between citizens, with people declaring for either Homelander or Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Last episode, Homelander went back to his roots to seek vengeance on the folks who tortured him in the name of science when he was a child - essentially creating the monster he’s grown into. Meanwhile, Butcher (Karl Urban) is having visions of his deceased wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten), as his brain turns to mush following his overuse of Compound V last season and the rest of the titular team is just trying to hold it together and stop Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) before it’s too late.

What We’ll Miss Most After ‘The Boys’ Bows Out

Just before Season 4 of The Boys celebrated its three-episode premiere on Prime Video, it was announced that the show would tap out following its fifth installment. And, while we’ll certainly miss the crazy characters, what we’ll miss most of all is the marketing team’s genius output of material. Over the last four seasons, the folks have given us such classic hits as The Deep’s tribute to Timothy the Octopus, a celebration of International Women’s Day, Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) anti-drug PSA, and, most recently, Vought On Ice. We salute the team’s creativity and will be sad when the promos for Season 5 run dry.

Check out the latest promo above and tune in for the first four episodes of The Boys Season 4 now on Prime Video.

