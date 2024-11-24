As the world gets scarily similar to The Boys, it's nice to take a step back and look at the behind-the-scenes TV magic used to bring such a great show to life. Sometimes, for example, it feels like viewers are seeing double, and, as it turns out, that may well be the case. This isn't about a Supe with the power to multiply, but about Homelander's (Antony Starr) son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), because there is not just one Ryan, but three.

Cameron Crovetti’s Twin Brother Plays Ryan in a Very Important Scene

Close

Ryan's first appearance in The Boys happens in the Season 1 finale, "You Found Me." It's a brief cameo, and the character is not played by Cameron Crovetti yet, but by Parker Corno. Homelander introduces himself to his son, as Becca (Shantel VanSanten) and Butcher (Karl Urban) stare in shock. After that, however, Cameron took over the recurring character.

One scene, however, features a third actor in the role. In Season 2, Episode 3, "Over the Hill With the Swords of a Thousand Men," when Homelander takes Ryan to the roof of his house and throws the kid off to see if he could fly, it's actually Cameron's twin brother, Nicholas Crovetti, who is playing Ryan. Nicholas acts as Cameron's double in that scene, since child actors only get a very limited amount of time on set. As their mother explains in a Hollywood Life interview, both twins auditioned for the role of Ryan, but it was Cameron who got it. "They're two different people, two different reads," she explains.

Cameron and Nicholas Have Acted Together Before

While it may come as a surprise to learn that Cameron has a twin brother, it's not necessarily news, since they have acted together onscreen before. In Big Little Lies, they play twins Max and Josh Wright. In the second season premiere, "What Have They Done?," it's them at the table with Nicole Kidman when Meryl Streep lets out her now-iconic scream. Apart from TV, Cameron and Nicholas have also starred together in Prime Video's 2022 remake of Goodnight Mommy. In this psychological horror, they play twins Elias and Lukas, who clash with their own mother, played by Naomi Watts. They are also in 2023's Boy Kills World, but they actually share the role of the younger version of Bill Skarsgård's character, so they don't get to act opposite one another.

For The Boys, Cameron and Nicholas didn't get to appear together onscreen, but they did enjoy spending time together on set. Nicholas' work was very brief, taking pictures for CGI when Ryan falls off the roof. With Cameron's limited availability, he needed to shoot another scene, so Nicholas stepped up. Seeing a child fall off the roof of a house will always be urgent, so it's safe to say that almost no one could spot the difference between the brothers playing Ryan in that scene. Still, it would definitely be fun to see both Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti together onscreen in The Boys – maybe Ryan could have the power to multiply after all? Season 5 is right around the corner, so we'll see.

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO