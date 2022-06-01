The highly anticipated third season of 'The Boys' is set to premiere on June 3.

We're just days away from the Season 3 premiere of prime Video's The Boys on June 3. To commemorate the occasion, Prime Video released a recap video showcasing major moments from Seasons 1 and 2 of the series.

Shared via Prime Video's official YouTube page, The Boys Season 1 and 2 recap video opens with Billy Butcher saying "Daddy's home," before featuring clips of some of the series' most violent moments. The video also offers a glimpse at the Season 2 finale's twist ending, which revealed Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is a supe who used her powers to assassinate people speaking out against the corrupt corporation, Vought. At almost two minutes long, the recap video is a great refresher for those who don't feel like rewatching the entire series before The Boys Season 3 premiere.

The video also featured a synopsis for The Boys Season 2, found below:

In a more intense Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. Meanwhile, Vought, the hero management company, cashes in on the panic over Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.

The Boys is a live-action superhero TV series based on the popular comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Instead of portraying superheroes as a force for good, the TV series showcases egotistical heroes who often abuse their power and fame. Led by a man with a special hatred for superheroes named Billy Butcher, the Boys fight to bring down these corrupt heroes.

The first season of The Boys debuted on July 26, 2019, with Season 2 premiering on September 4, 2020. The series' ensemble is led by Karl Urban who plays Billy Butcher; Urban is also well-known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings series and Star Trek. Also, on the Boys' team are Hugh "Hughie" Campbell Jr. (Jack Quaid), Marvin T. "Mother's" Milk (Laz Alonso), Serge/Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko Miyashiro/the Female (Karen Fukahara).

A recently released trailer for The Boys Season 3 hinted at an impending breakdown for Homelander (Anthony Starr) as well as the introduction of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy. Other new characters set to appear in Season 3 include the Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) and Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler).

Check out the recap video for Seasons 1 and 2 of The Boys below:

