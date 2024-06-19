The Big Picture Prime Video's The Boys uses shocking deleted scenes to promote upcoming episodes, setting the tone for intense superhero drama.

Series creator Eric Kripke teases powerful performances and dark themes in Season 4, pushing boundaries with every episode.

The Boys isn't afraid to delve into political themes and graphic scenes, providing a unique superhero experience for fans.

Prime Video is continuing with their theme of using interesting marketing tactics to promote their latest superhero series. The Boys X account released a new deleted scene from Season 1 to promote the fourth episode in Season 4, which is set to premiere tomorrow. This deleted scene shows a young Homelander inside a Vought facility where he was raised, answering questions and clearly being conditioned by Vought employees. Everything goes awry when he gets up to hug and embrace the young woman who's questioning him, only to squeeze her a bit too hard, crushing her spine and killing her. The account posted it with the caption, "Hacked into the Vaught vault to find this Season 1 bonus scene. New fuckin nightmare coming your way tomorrow. #HomeSweetHome"

Prime Video and series creator Eric Kripke have been pushing The Boys Season 4, Episode 4 hard, with Krikpe taking to X earlier in the week to encourage fans to see what he describes as one of Antony Starr's best performances in the history of the show. The Boys also released a trailer for Season 4, Episode 4, which shows Homelander returning to the Vought bunker where he was raised to pay a visit to all the employees who made him the monster he is today. The new teaser even shows several short glimpses of a young Homelander being tortured, so it's possible there are going to be flashbacks with parallels or connections to this newly-released deleted scene.

‘The Boys’ Gives Fans a Superhero Experience Like No Other

Since The Boys premiered in 2019, the show has never been afraid to push the needle with on-the-nose political themes and disgusting scenes that seem impossible to even conceive of. Season 4 has been no different, with the three-episode premiere featuring one of the grossest moments in the series, portrayed by Rob Benedict. Also at the tail end of Episode 1 is a scene where Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) opens an email, thinking it's going to be Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) emailing her files, but she opens it to find a picture of his butt. Kripke later shed light on that moment, revealing how that was Doumit's unfiltered reaction to opening that picture, and made sure to mention it wasn't actually Urban's undercarriage, but instead a model brought in just for that scene.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 are now streaming. Check out the new deleted scene above and stream The Boys exclusively on Prime Video.

