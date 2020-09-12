Antony Starr Talks Homelander’s Journey and the Value of Shocking Audiences in ‘The Boys’ Season 2

[Editor’s note: The following contains mild spoilers for The Boys Season 2]

From creator Eric Kripke, Season 2 of the Amazon original series The Boys sees Homelander (Antony Starr) set his sights on taking complete control of things with The Seven, which is sure to have very dangerous consequences. His power is threatened with not just a Supervillain threat, but with the addition of new Supe Stormfront (Aya Cash), who has an agenda of her own.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, Starr talked about going deeper and bigger for Season 2, working out his character’s mommy issues, what makes Homelander the weakest character on the show, the uncomfortable ergonomics of the harness needed to do wirework, his season-long relationship with milk, and how refreshing the show’s unapologetic nature is.

COLLIDER: This show is insane, and just when I think it can’t get any more insane, more crazy shit happens. After the first season of The Boys, what were you most curious about with Season 2? Were there aspects of the story that you were most intrigued by, curious about, or excited about exploring?

ANTONY STARR: We were all pretty excited about Season 1. There’s no such thing as a perfect TV show, but I think we got off to a good start. There was a lot of positive stuff to lean into. Having been on shows that go to Season 2, they lose track of what the positive was and how to really navigate Season 2, so from my perspective, I didn’t have any specifics around what I wanted to see. I just wanted it to be a good follow-up/step up from Season 1. The great thing is that our boss/creator and showrunner of the show Eric Kripke said, “We’re not gonna try to go bigger. We’re gonna get deeper with the characters.” And then, you see the result and Season 2 is deeper, and somehow bigger, as well. He fibbed a little bit. The really satisfying thing about Season 2 is that it does get deeper with the characters, across the board. Everyone has strong wants, and it makes for a very entertaining second season of TV.

Homelander has clearly got some serious mommy issues going on, that he’s exploring in this season. What’s it like for him to have to work out his mommy issues while also trying to be a parent to someone?

STARR: It’s interesting. The whole parenting thing is pretty close to the core of the character, with the emotional abyss that is his soul. The mommy issues were there, all through Season 1, and the lack of parenting that he received himself. And then, of course, Season 2 is an extension of that, having removed his crush and gained a son. It’s a difficult spot that he finds himself in because at the end of Season 1, he removed Stillwell and that had some positives, in terms of him being able to achieve what he believes he is designed to achieve, which is God status. But then, at the same time, that’s removed the buffer. The removal of the mommy figure has really made things very difficult for him, from a work/life perspective. And there’s no one for him to turn to when it comes to his son and his advice. There was probably only one person that he could do that with, and he lasered her eyeballs. It was interesting, going through that and looking at all that stuff in Season 2, and seeing him try to figure it out. He’s basically on his own now and the training wheels are off. Kids don’t always do what you want. It’s all new challenges. The old dog has to learn some new tricks.

Homelander is someone who makes sure everyone knows that he’s the most powerful superhero, but do you think that’s really true? Do you see him as possibly the weakest, due to how easy it is for him to get lost in his head and let other people affect him?

STARR: Yeah, absolutely. I’ve always looked at it like that and I think that’s central to who and what the character is. He’s physically the strongest man in the world and the most dangerous man in the world. He’s the super superhero. But I’ve always viewed him, right off the bat, as the weakest character on the show, emotionally and maybe arguably spiritually. He’s crippled, really. He’s just dysfunctional. He has a very difficult time dealing with his own humanity. If you compare him to Superman, his kryptonite is his own humanity, which he’s constantly trying to avoid but also can’t escape. It’s one of the most important things that you always see that vulnerability. It’s a weakness. Season 2 really exploits that and pushes that. It’s pretty fun.

Because you do get to do so many wild things on this show, and there are stunts and fights and special effects, has there been a most memorable mishap that’s either happened to you or that’s happened to somebody that you’ve been in a scene with?

STARR: I’ve gotta be honest, I consider myself very lucky, in that respect. Having done a show years ago, that was all action and I was central to a lot of that action, it really is quite bruising and grueling. This is much more my speed. I put on a pair of tights and I tell people what to do and I laser things. It’s really great. I don’t have to do a lot of those big action sequences. In terms of any mishaps, for me, no. It’s a testament to the stunt guy that we’ve got, who’s done an exceptional job and the safety track record reflects that. But if I can pick anything out and it’s maybe a little TMI but I’m gonna go there anyway, these harnesses that you put on to fly, I was warned that it’s not particularly comfortable. What I didn’t realize is just how uncomfortable that can be. If the ergonomics of the harness are not perfectly aligned with the body, for a man, it can be a very, very uncomfortable experience. That was pretty funny. In terms of what we’re actually doing, the system that pulls you up on the harness is not always mechanical. Sometimes it was handheld. I was literally 40 feet in the air, a couple of times, and maybe it’s not your life but it certainly feels like it when you’re that high up in the air with concrete. It certainly feels like your life is on the line. Nothing actually happened. It’s a very safe set, so it’s pretty amazing.

What makes the show so cool is that there are a lot of things that I haven’t really seen done in the way that they’re done in this show.

STARR: Yeah. Anytime you’ve got superheroes, there’s a lot of flying and fighting and jumping and kicking and breaking. I think it’s a challenge, really, around all this stuff, from my experience. The challenge across the board in TV is the time constraints in the schedule. Everything is fairly quick in TV land. It really condenses everything in and that’s when you really need the stunt guy to just be on it. When things get done very quickly, that’s often when mistakes happen and safety gets overlooked. So, we’ve got a great team. Most of the action is not me in this show but there are certainly some big sequences, and I haven’t heard of any mishaps, at all.

Is there a sequence for you this season that was the toughest to shoot?

STARR: No. I’ve gotta be honest, compared to a lot of the shows that I’ve done and projects that I’ve been involved with, we have such a big cast, so we tend to be on set and off the set from day to day. It doesn’t wear you down in the same way as when you’re on set, every day, all day. That can be much more physically challenging. I don’t have a scene, in particular, but overall it was really trying to find a balance between Homelander of being neurotic and weak but also dangerous and also having strength. With parenting, it was about finding some nuance and different layers within that. It’s not as much challenging as maybe interesting because it forces you to look into new elements and new parts of the character and make new discoveries, as you go. There is a challenge in that but that challenge is really where the most interesting stuff happens. I don’t want to use the A-word but if there is any art on TV, that’s where it’s found. The whole season was a challenge, from that perspective. For me, the challenge is the interesting part of the whole process.

Could you ever have imagined that you would be having this ongoing relationship with milk?

STARR: The milk thing was a total surprise. It’s funny, it started off with one scene. And then, that was so weird that whenever I had a scene where I could throw it in, I did. And I encouraged my son to drink milk. There are some pretty weird moments, through the season. As soon as we figured out where that could go, Eric said, “Hell yeah, let’s run with it!” That was it. It became the motif of the season for Homelander’s weakness and neediness. I’ve gotta be honest, some of the biggest laughs of the season when we were shooting were around trying desperately to work milk in. Some have stayed and some of them went. Actually, maybe that was my biggest challenge, going back to the prior question. The biggest challenge for me was trying to get milk into scenes, as much as possible.

That just made me want to see the blooper reel for this season.

STARR: Oh, man, the blooper reel. I’ve actually seen it and it’s hysterical. Eventually, it might come out but it may be a different one. The one that we had for the wrap party had a lot of laughing with nose spraying going on. There was a lot of me laughing and milk coming out of my nose.

With all of the various liquids that are being thrown around on this show, it seems like any number of funny moments could happen.

STARR: It’s a funny thing, with film or TV or a play, the chemistry set is really difficult to get right. Usually, if you’re lucky, it’s 80% to 85% right. There are usually some collaterals or people that are jerks or that don’t cut it but we got really lucky. Across the board, this is such a fantastic bunch of people. The great thing about the casting – and it’s not just the cast but the cast and crew – everyone is so dedicated to what they’re doing. There are no prima donnas or princess, and I don’t mean female princesses. I include men in that. There are no divas. It makes for a really great work environment. The cast is so dedicated and anchored in what they’re doing that it gives us a lot of freedom to ad-lib and take risks, and with that comes mistakes and usually those mistakes are pretty funny. We have a damn good blooper reel. We’ve got a great bunch of people that are really prepared to take risks and a lot of it ends up on screen. It’s a really fun show to work on.

What do you feel Aya Cash and Stormfront added to the show this season? What did her character and energy bring to things?

STARR: She’s the baby-faced assassin. I come back to the chemistry. It’s a real mystery sometimes, how you get that right. Tragically, I’m gonna be very stereotypical and cliche actor – at least it sounds like it but it’s the truth, so I can’t really avoid it – she just fit in so well with our cast and honestly, that’s not always the case. Actors always say that about cast members coming in. We’re always glad-handing each other like that but oftentimes it’s not true and it’s people saying things for publicity. But in this case, I have to be the boring cliche and just say that she was fucking amazing. Because of who and what she is, which is lovely and very intelligent and thoughtful and quick as a whip and really funny, her being the bad guy or the bad girl really gives it so much more depth and so many new, interesting layers come out of. She’s not your stereotypical villain, so all of a sudden, it’s got this horrible quality that you can only get by casting someone like her. And kudos to her. She came in and just went for it, so we had a lot of fun.

We’ve talked a lot since then. We’ve had a bit of time since shooting wrapped up and the show coming out. Pre-COVID we saw a bit of each other and hung out a bit. That’s always a testament about your experience working with someone. If you’re still hanging out with them afterwards, and you’re still meeting for coffee and hiking and whatnot, then it went pretty good. Arguably, the work went well, as well. She was great. She brought so much to the season. I think everyone’s gonna be really excited at seeing not just her but the way she relates with me and all of the other characters. She is the cat amongst the pigeons and it’s a hell of a ride and a lot of fun.

Do you ever wonder how this show gets away with what it’s able to get away with?

STARR: One of the things I really dig about the show is that it is grotesque, it is out there, it is gonna go places other shows won’t go, and it’s not apologetic about it. It’s refreshing to see a show that is prepared to stray into those areas and also is not afraid to shock people or surprise people. People often say, when they see a film or a TV show that has something for shock value, that it’s a negative. To a certain extent, isn’t everything shock value that’s interesting, to a certain extent. There are different levels of shock. To me, shock value is only one step further down the track from surprise. Nothing wants to be formulaic and not surprising. I dig the show, and I like that it’s out there and you don’t know what’s coming next. It comes back to your taste and sensibilities. Part of the reason that we watch TV shows and films is that it’s a healthy form of escapism. We wanna be transported out of our norm and into an imaginary world and told a story, and a big part of that is seeing things that you would never ordinarily see. Not always. Sometimes it’s relating to things. But that relationship with the taboo or the shocking is part of film and TV, across the board, and always has been. It’s part of art. When it comes to what’s good and what’s bad, to each their own.

