Karl Urban Reveals Who’s Playing Billy Butcher’s Dad on ‘The Boys’ Season 2

Looks like we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out who is playing Billy Butcher’s dad on The Boys. This week, The Boys star Karl Urban spilled the beans on the actor cast to play Butcher’s dear old dad. It’s the first time fans have been able to put a face to the vague, shadowy figure in Butcher’s backstory. So, naturally, it’s huge news we should probably break down ASAP.

Urban hopped on Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that John Noble, his former Lord of the Rings trilogy co-star (and Fringe alum), has been cast as Billy Butcher’s dad, Sam. The photo shows Urban and Noble hanging out during the Season 2 shoot (no spoilers therein, sadly). Urban revealed Noble will be introduced in Season 2, Episode 7, “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker,” in a sweet caption that also includes this tantalizing tease: “[Noble’s] Sam Butcher is a brutal force of nature!”

Not much has been revealed about Butcher’s dad thus far in The Boys‘ two-season run. We did get a peek into his past when we made a pit-stop at Butcher’s aunt’s house in Season 2, Episode 5 “We Gotta Go Now.” However, we learned more about Butcher’s brother than any other member of this charmingly rogue family. How Sam Butcher will be introduced and how he will figure into the plot of Season 2 (and beyond?) remains a mystery. Luckily, we can count on some mighty good chemistry between Urban and Noble thanks to their shared Lord of the Rings work history to keep us entertained as we watch it all play out.

The Boys Season 2 is currently available through Episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes premiere every Friday. Check out Karl Urban’s official casting reveal below. For more, check out our recap of the latest episode of The Boys.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.