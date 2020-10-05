On Set with ‘The Boys’: The Cast Breaks Down 7 Highlights from Season 2

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys, Season 2, Episode 7, “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker.”]

The Boys is a show that somehow always feels ahead of its time, yet another way it reflects the comic itʼs based on, which was released way back in 2006. From the opening of the pilot, you know this isnʼt just another superhero show. Better still, itʼs not your standard edgy commentary on whatever is popular where they add a dash of gore and a couple four-letter words. No, The Boys has always been so much more.

Itʼs a welcome surprise when a show this inventive, when a team this hard-working, when something this bold and brazen is rewarded. Especially an underdog like this, there’s no shared universe to fall back on. Itʼs not based on a Marvel book, nor a DC property, itʼs not even from Image Comics. The Boys has always been punk rock, launching out of the independent publisher Wildstorm and soon transitioning to Dynamite. Comic fans knew of its glory for over a decade before it was ever mentioned in any mainstream setting. Then suddenly last year The Seven were on every billboard (surreally reflecting the source material for comic fans) and the show became a sensation. Amazon had its flagship show and it was like nothing else on air (and itʼs post-2008 so the air is literally full of capes.)

Now what? How do you follow up that debut season? With a show this unexpected, how do you possibly avoid the sophomore slump? How do you maintain that punk rock flavor? Well, first of all, you donʼt fall into the typical sequel problem and go bigger! And louder! And uncut! You go broader (well in this case you go bigger too). You also trust your creators, you trust the lessons learned from Season 1, and you trust the fans. Throw in a dash of meta superhero casting, some truly insane set pieces, two talented groups of actors that now truly feel like feuding families, and youʼve got a second season that might just be better than the first.

I visited the set way back in October of 2019, back when the world couldnʼt have been more different, and even then it was obvious this show would be a fascinating commentary on the times. I didnʼt realize just how soothsaying theyʼd be regarding pop culture toxicity, an ongoing commentary on America dismissing racism, and the overall perspective on the United States… even before COVID-19, The Boys had 2020 figured out.