New ‘The Boys’ Season 2 Clip Puts Our Heroes Through a Whale of a Time

Look, I’m not gonna mince words with you. During today’s Comic-Con@Home panel on Amazon’s bonkers superhero show The Boys, a new clip from season 2 was shown. And this new clip from season 2 involves our heroes driving a boat through a goddamn whale. This is not a metaphor. This is purely, viscerally literal. And you need to see it ASAP.

Season 2 finds the return of familiar faces like Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Chace Crawford, and Karen Fukuhara, alongside newcomers like Ayla Cash. In this particular clip, Urban is driving a boat full of his fellow Boys straight at Crawford atop a whale. And instead of, say, stopping the boat right before the whale, or turning around it… Urban drives clean through it. And the bloody mess that happens after is… really something to behold.

Surprisingly, in the panel, executive producer Eric Kripke revealed that this stunt was nearly entirely practical! They began building the giant whale well before season 2 even started shooting, with Kripke insisting to his crew that the scene would play better with a big ol’ practical whale for the cast to interact with. His exact words were: “We’re building a fucking whale.” And Urban, instead of a stunt person, actually drove the fucking boat, resulting in a wild scene made even wilder knowing that they actually did this on a beach in Canada!

Check out the whale of a clip from The Boys season 2 below. The show returns to Amazon September 4, 2020. For more on the show, check out our long interview with Kripke here.