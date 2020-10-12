‘The Boys’: Erin Moriarty on Filming That Epic Season 2 Finale Fight Scene

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of The Boys, “What I Know.”]

Even after 15 episodes of The Boys, I still haven’t learned my lesson. Every single time I get a wow-worthy moment, I catch myself wondering, “Well, how are they going to top that?” And then they do – time and time again.

Season 2 of the show is absolutely packed with unforgettable beats, but a personal favorite arrived in the season finale, “What I Know” – watching Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Maeve (Dominique McElligott) team up to take down Stormfront (Aya Cash). The energy there is undeniable. (When Maeve swooped in, I might have literally jumped out of my seat.) But what’s it like filming a fight sequence like that? Can the cast feel that energy themselves on set or is that something that only comes through in the finished edit? Here’s what Erin Moriarty had to say on her edition of Collider Ladies Night:

“All of us women, we just really went in and committed to it. I find it really fun to do those fight scenes, and luckily they do too, so the commitment was really contagious and it’s very cathartic. And by that point, season finale, I felt very much like Starlight and I were the same person, you know? With each episode, when I get back to filming, I feel like I absorb her more and more, so the catharsis and being able to even fake beat-up Stormfront and what she stands for in this season and just the badass female component and the fact that the boys are the ones who are just observing it – all around, it was so fun, but also it was just so satisfying, you know?”

For Moriarty, part of the satisfaction also comes from the fact that she’s doing a scene like this with a whole bunch of co-stars she’s grown especially close with:

“I’ve made such close friends out of my castmates and I have these women like Aya and Karen who I absolutely love and they’re such beautiful people and kind people, but then I also get the opportunity to observe these women who’ve become my best friends kick ass. And then I watched it on the show and the music and it’s just, I don’t know, it’s a little bit of a childhood dream coming true. I have a lot of these moments on set, but that was probably the peak of all of these moments where I’m just like, ‘God, this specific job is so fun.’ The things I get to do, it’s like playtime. It’s so fun that I get paid for it, you know? I loved it!”

As sky-high as the entertainment value of The Boys is, it’s also a show that manages to deliver that fun but with some real purpose, too.

“The cast is really like a family, so we all get to work with people we love, get to explore the nuances of our characters and relationships within the show, but really just have fun and do wacky things all while making social commentaries that we believe in and it’s really the best of all worlds for us.”

