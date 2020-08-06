‘The Boys’ Season 2: New Images Tease a Lot More Bloody Ultra-Violence

As we gear up for the return of our favorite supe-killing vigilantes, one thing is clear from these first look photos — Season 2 of The Boys won’t skimp on the blood and ultra-violence. Just based on the red splatter on these costumes, the titular fellows (including at least one woman) will have their work cut out for them as they attempt to take down the corrupt “heroes” managed by the Vought Corporation.

The official description of Season 2, provided by Amazon, is as follows:

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

In the images below, we see that The Deep (Chase Crawford) is dealing with his issues, while Homelander mourns the fallen Translucent and Starlight still has to maintain her public profile as a loyal Vought employee. Stormfront also looks likely to cause some problems for Homelander (but wow is Aya Cash’s hair awesome), though the real question as always is what kind of chaos Billy the Butcher might create for his enemies — not to mention his allies.

The Boys doesn’t come out for a few more weeks, but has already been renewed for a third season, and Season 2 will also feature a talkback after-show hosted by Aisha Tyler. The first three episodes of the new season will premiere Friday, Sept. 4, followed by weekly releases for the remainder of the eight episodes. Check out the new photos below.