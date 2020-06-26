Watch: ‘The Boys’ Season 2 Opening Scene Sees Beheadings & Giancarlo Esposito Being a Boss
Amazon’s The Boys, the only superhero show on TV where the “c-word” most definitely doesn’t stand for “cape”, is flying back into our lives for season 2 on Friday, September 4. If you can’t wait that long for new Boys in your life, showrunner Eric Kripke and the cast revealed the season’s opening minutes during a live streaming event hosted by season 2 guest star Patton Oswalt. The good news is the show looks just as loveably obscene as ever, but the even better news is Giancarlo Esposito is here now, acting like a dang boss.
Based on the comic book series from writer Garth Ennis and illustrator Darick Robertson, The Boys stars Jack Quaid as Hughie, a normal every-day person who gets roped into an anti-superhero team led by the bombastic Butcher (Karl Urban). Complicating matters a bit is his personal relationship with Starlight (Erin Moriarty), the newest recruit in the violently corrupt superhero squad known as The Seven.
The Boys also stars Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Antony Starr. You’re the Worst star Aya Cash joins the series in season 2 as Stormfront.
Check out the footage below, followed by the official season 2 poster and the full livestream Q&A. The Boys returns on September 4. For more on the series, here is the first teaser for season 2.
Here is the official synopsis for The Boys season 2:
The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.
For more on The Boys, here’s Liz Miller explaining why it’s great season 2 will be released weekly.
