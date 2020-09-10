‘The Boys’: Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capon on Being Covered in Blood 14 Hours a Day

With the first three episodes The Boys Season 2 now streaming on Amazon, before going weekly for the rest of the season, I recently spoke to Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko Miyashiro) and Tomer Capon (Frenchie) about making the highly anticipated second season. Before doing the interview, I’d watched the first three episodes of Season 2, but since then I’ve seen the entire second season and can assure you it’s fantastic and loaded with crazy WTF moments and plenty of twists and turns you won’t see coming. I loved Season 2 and cannot wait to be able to talk about it.

During the spoiler free interview with Fukuhara and Capon, they talked about how each episode has a WTF moment, when they find out about the crazy stuff that will be happening in each episode, what it’s really like being covered in blood for fourteen hours a day, how they had extra time to film season two and what that added to the series, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

Finally, while there are plenty of incredible series airing across the numerous streaming channels, The Boys is near the top of my list of things you need to be watching. Each episode has at least one sequence where you’ll be picking your jaw off the floor and you’ll be consistently impressed with what showrunner Eric Kripke has managed to bring to the screen. If you’ve never seen an episode, give it a try.

The series is based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and takes place in a world just like ours, except superheroes are real. The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Erin Moriarty. For more on The Boys Season 2, you can read Liz’s glowing review and here’s what Eric Kripke told me about Season 3.

–

Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capon: