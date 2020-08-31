Karl Urban and Laz Alonso on the Scope and Scale of ‘The Boys’ Season 2

With the first three episodes of Amazon’s The Boys Season 2 arriving this Friday, before going weekly for the rest of the season, I recently spoke to Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) and Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk) about making the highly anticipated second season. Before doing the interview, I’d watched the first three episodes of Season 2, but since then I’ve seen the entire second season and can assure you it’s fantastic and loaded with crazy WTF moments and plenty of twists and turns you won’t see coming. I loved Season 2 and cannot wait to be able to talk about it.

During the spoiler free interview with Urban and Alonso, they talked about the scope and scale of Season 2, how the season has at least three episodes that are worthy of being a season finale, what it’s really like filming extended sequences covered in blood, getting to work inside a replica sperm whale, what it was like filming Season 2 after Comic-Con last summer when people started seeing the series, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

Finally, while there are plenty of incredible series airing across the numerous streaming channels, The Boys is near the top of my list of things you need to be watching. Each episode has at least one sequence where you’ll be picking your jaw off the floor and you’ll be consistently impressed with what showrunner Eric Kripke has managed to bring to the screen. If you’ve never seen an episode, give it a try.

The series is based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and takes place in a world just like ours, except superheroes are real. The Boys also stars Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capon, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jesse T. Usher, and Chance Crawford. For more on The Boys Season 2, you can read Liz’s glowing review and here’s what Eric Kripke told me about Season 3.

–

Karl Urban and Laz Alonso: