‘The Boys’ Cast Teases a Bigger, Bloodier Season 2 at CCXP 2019

The Boys are back (and so are the Seven) with Amazon’s brutal breakout superhero series returning for Season 2 next year. To celebrate their return, Amazon brought out several castmembers to CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, where they officially debuted the new trailer (after an unfortunate leak earlier this week) and teased a bit about what to expect in the upcoming second season.

Anthony Starr, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, and Jessie Usher took the stage, and if there’s one thing they want you to know, it’s that you should expect more blood. “More blood, more blood,” said Starrr. There’s lots of blood.” When asked what he could tease about the upcoming season for fans, Starr once again echoed, “Blood.” OK, got it. It’s gonna get bloody(er), which is really saying something when you think about what happened to Robin and Translucent, but what else?

“Season One for Homelander was about reconciling his past, dealing with his past,” Starr continued, “And one of the things that happen to all the characters [in Season 2], is whatever he had in Season One gets taken away. It’s a very internal journey.” He added, “It gets really fucking weird, and I can’t tell you what, but I’ve done some of the weirdest things I’ve ever done.”

“They spent a season-long building up during Season One that kind of gets torn away, stripped away, taken from the characters and shows who we really are,” Usher said, “Because everyone’s wearing a mask.” In Season 2, they’re stipping away those masks and digging into the person underneath. “We’ve seen the what but now we’re learning the why.”

Speaking about showrunner Eric Kripke, Fukuhara added, “He wants it to be, yes big, more action, bigger sets all of that, but he wanted every character to dive into their past. It just digs deeper.” And as the only castmember onstage whose character runs with the Boys rather than the Seven, she had a slightly different perspective. “What I really enjoyed this season… since all of the Boys are so close and we shoot together all the time, we got a lot closer in Season 2 and I hope that translated.”

If you want a glimpse of what they’re talking about, be sure to check out the first official Season 2 trailer, which debuted at the CCXP panel and stay tuned to Collider throughout the weekend for more of the latest from the convention floor.