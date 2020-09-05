How Patton Oswalt Ended Up Voicing [Spoiler] on ‘The Boys’ Season 2

–

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys, Season 2, Episode 2, “Proper Preparation and Planning” — full recap here.]

Sometimes, if you’re a big enough fan of something and you’re very very lucky and/or famous, you’ll end up getting asked to become a part of it. That’s how comedian and venerated voice actor Patton Oswalt ended up making a surprise appearance in the second season of Amazon’s The Boys — though he’s not exactly playing a “supe.”

In Episode 2, “Proper Preparation and Planning,” The Deep (Chace Crawford) has hit bottom and is struggling to find inner peace, so of course he drinks some “special” tea. His drug trip, however, takes an unexpected turn when the gills on his chest (which might resemble another, more feminine bit of anatomy) start talking to him, urging him towards self-acceptance. The voice he hears isn’t his own, though — instead it’s the guy who played the rat in Ratatouille.

While promoting the newest season of the brilliant Peacock comedy A.P. Bio, Oswalt told Collider that his cameo as the Deep’s gills happened because “I was such a fan of that show. I liked the comic book okay, but what they did with those characters and with that world and with the character of Homelander, who you did not… You think, ‘Well, it’s going to be the Boys. It’s going to be those characters.’ But you get just as invested in these evil, damaged superheroes.”

So, like most people, Oswalt tweeted about how much he liked the show after Season 1 premiered, and creator Eric Kripke, already working on Season 2, reached out to ask if he wanted to do something on the show.

Why, you might ask, did Kripke think Oswalt would be right for the role of the gills? “I took a certain perverse pleasure that the guy who was the lead voice in Ratatouille comes in to voice the Deep’s mangina — I mean the guy who was in the Secret Life of Pets 2, a real evergreen superstar when it comes to animated voices. The idea of him being this animated male vagina on this guy’s chest, it was really hilarious to me, man.”

For more mangina details, watch Oswalt and Kripke discuss in the video above, and also check out our ongoing Boys Season 2 coverage, including recaps and interviews with Kripke, star Erin Moriarty, and more.

The Boys Season 2, Episodes 1-3, are streaming now on Amazon. Future episodes debut weekly on Fridays.