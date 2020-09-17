Watch: Homelander Is Not Pleased with ‘The Boys’ Season 2 Review-Bombing on Amazon

Fans had been waiting a little over a year for The Boys Season 2 when the day finally arrived for new episodes to drop on Amazon Prime. But when fans got to the end of the third episode of the season, some learned for the first time that The Boys was taking a weekly approach to releasing new episodes rather than unveiling the whole season at once. And some fans who apparently have nothing better to do than to complain about receiving content made for their entertainment at a slightly slower rate decided to review-bomb the show’s new season. 1-star reviews brought the season’s average rating down to three stars out of five, which is objectively a very dumb thing.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has responded to the not-so-happy fans with a funny video featuring footage from Season 2 intercut with some of these reviews. As you can see in the video below, The Boys breakout Homeland (Antony Starr) is less than pleased.

The whole idea of review-bombing a show not because you don’t like it but because it’s not all being given to you immediately is extremely infantile – seriously, you’re Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka and you should feel bad about it.

I’m actually a fan of the weekly release schedule. Not only is that the way TV had previously been released for decades, but it allows us to digest and discuss individual episodes rather than bingeing the entire thing in one weekend and having all the episodes blend together to the point that you can barely remember what happened when. Imagine if Watchmen or Game of Thrones or Succession had been released all at once. There’s so much artistry and nuance in each episode that demands dissection and introspection before you dive into the next one. A weekly release schedule is a gift! Cherish it! You weren’t complaining about getting your weekly Baby Yoda fix!

Alas, the binge model has turned some people into selfish maniacs who can’t fathom the idea that maybe the hundreds of writers and producers and actors and craftspeople and cinematographers who spent the better part of an entire year making a season of television might want the audience to take their time and appreciate each episode. What you can consume in one sitting took thousands of manhours and months of peoples’ lives to create.

Anywho, check out the funny The Boys video below and check out our recent interview with Starr here.