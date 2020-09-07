Eric Kripke on ‘The Boys’ Season 2 Spoilers, Easter Eggs, and Vought’s Secret History
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys, Season 2, Episodes 1-3.]
If you’ve watched the first three episodes of Amazon’s The Boys Season 2 and were curious why certain decisions were made, you’re in the right place. That’s because I recently conducted an extended spoiler-filled interview with showrunner Eric Kripke about the first few episodes, and he revealed a ton of secrets.
During the wide-ranging conversation he revealed where to find some cool Easter eggs, why he wanted Vought’s backstory to involve Nazi Germany, how many people on the planet have superpowers, if Homelander can be killed, Seth Rogen’s meta-role in the series, how they filmed the gill sequence featuring The Deep, how often the Seven are actually fighting crime, why they never considered making the world finding out about Compound V as the season finale, why they changed the original version of the whale sequence in Episode 3, how they figured out the arc of the season, why they try and end every episode on a cliffhanger, why they’re releasing new episodes weekly instead of all at once, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.
As most of you know, The Boys is based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and takes place in a world just like ours, except superheroes are real. The Boys stars Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Dominique McElligott, Jesse T. Usher, Aya Cash, and Chance Crawford. For more on The Boys Season 2, you can read Liz’s glowing review and here’s what Eric Kripke told me about Season 3.
Check out what Eric Kripke had to say in the player below and further down the page is an exact list of what we talked about — so you can watch the parts that interest you if you don’t have the time for the full interview.
–
Eric Kripke:
- Does Homelander have any weaknesses?
- Do they have a show Bible which lists the strengths and weaknesses of every character?
- How many people on the planet have superpowers?
- If an adult gets injected with Compound V will they always get superpowers?
- How there is a poster for the Church of the Collective on the train. How much do they need to be careful when poking fun at Scientology?
- Easter eggs in the first three episodes.
- How tough was it to get Chris Hansen?
- Having Vought started in Nazi Germany and why he wanted that plot point.
- When they were making the second season did he know Amazon wanted to premiere with the first three episodes?
- Why they like to end every episode on a cliffhanger.
- How it wasn’t Amazon that decided to release the show weekly it was the producers.
- Why he thinks it is more fun to release the series weekly.
- How much do they pull from the comics?
- Seth Rogen’s meta-role in the series.
-
Where and when will the Billy Butcher short film premiere which is around seven minutes.
- Figuring out the arc of the season and when to reveal Vought’s background.
- How tough was it to get The Rolling Stones song to open the season?
- The alt versions of companies in the world of The Boys like Voughtify
- Does Amazon exist in the world of The Boys?
- Why he wanted Patton Oswalt to voice the Deep’s inner voice and how he was cast.
- How did they film the gill sequence on the Deep?
- Poking fun at press junkets and what goes on behind-the-scenes.
- How often are the Seven actually fighting crime?
- How Compound V being revealed in the news happens in episode 3. Did they ever consider making that reveal a season finale?
- Was it always having Homelander throwing his kid off the roof or did they ever consider shooting him or something else?
- How long did it take to film the whale sequence in episode 3?
- How the whale sequence was originally going to be filmed and why they had to change it.
