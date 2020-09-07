Eric Kripke on ‘The Boys’ Season 2 Spoilers, Easter Eggs, and Vought’s Secret History

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys, Season 2, Episodes 1-3.]

If you’ve watched the first three episodes of Amazon’s The Boys Season 2 and were curious why certain decisions were made, you’re in the right place. That’s because I recently conducted an extended spoiler-filled interview with showrunner Eric Kripke about the first few episodes, and he revealed a ton of secrets.

During the wide-ranging conversation he revealed where to find some cool Easter eggs, why he wanted Vought’s backstory to involve Nazi Germany, how many people on the planet have superpowers, if Homelander can be killed, Seth Rogen’s meta-role in the series, how they filmed the gill sequence featuring The Deep, how often the Seven are actually fighting crime, why they never considered making the world finding out about Compound V as the season finale, why they changed the original version of the whale sequence in Episode 3, how they figured out the arc of the season, why they try and end every episode on a cliffhanger, why they’re releasing new episodes weekly instead of all at once, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.

As most of you know, The Boys is based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and takes place in a world just like ours, except superheroes are real. The Boys stars Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Dominique McElligott, Jesse T. Usher, Aya Cash, and Chance Crawford. For more on The Boys Season 2, you can read Liz’s glowing review and here’s what Eric Kripke told me about Season 3.

Check out what Eric Kripke had to say in the player below and further down the page is an exact list of what we talked about — so you can watch the parts that interest you if you don’t have the time for the full interview.



Eric Kripke: