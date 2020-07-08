‘The Boys’ Season 2 Teaser Puts Billy Butcher’s Beef With the Supes Front & Center

Amazon Prime Video is here to tell you The Boys Season 2 is coming in September, courtesy of a gleeful, blood-soaked teaser trailer. This first trailer previews the primary conflict of the next chapter in The Boys story, with the titular team of flesh-and-blood mortals led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) on the run after the events of Season 1 have turned them into suspected criminals.
There is plenty to behold in The Boys Season 2 teaser. Not only are Billy and the Boys suddenly personae non grata, but they are a fractured team, too. Billy’s vendetta against Homelander (Antony Starr) has only grown larger after the Season 1 finale revealed the ultra-handsome yet completely sociopathic V-fueled superhero fathered a child with Billy’s wife. With Billy acting like even more of a wild card, his team — Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) — must try to rein him in while also sticking to the task at hand: Taking down the Supes and the corporation making their reign possible, Vought, run by shadowy exec Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito).
Additionally, the Season 2 teaser gives us a good look a new Supe Stormfront (Aya Cash), the return of the Seven supporting Supes Queen Maeve, A-Train, The Deep, and Black Noir, and lots of fights resulting in squashed heads, explosions, and quippy one-liners. What’s not to love?
The Boys Season 2 lands on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 4. You can check out the very fun and very bloody teaser trailer below. For more, check out our in-depth interview with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke.
Here’s the synopsis for The Boys Season 2:
The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.
The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in Season 2 include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.