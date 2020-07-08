‘The Boys’ Season 2 Teaser Puts Billy Butcher’s Beef With the Supes Front & Center

Amazon Prime Video is here to tell you The Boys Season 2 is coming in September, courtesy of a gleeful, blood-soaked teaser trailer. This first trailer previews the primary conflict of the next chapter in The Boys story, with the titular team of flesh-and-blood mortals led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) on the run after the events of Season 1 have turned them into suspected criminals.

There is plenty to behold in The Boys Season 2 teaser. Not only are Billy and the Boys suddenly personae non grata, but they are a fractured team, too. Billy’s vendetta against Homelander (Antony Starr) has only grown larger after the Season 1 finale revealed the ultra-handsome yet completely sociopathic V-fueled superhero fathered a child with Billy’s wife. With Billy acting like even more of a wild card, his team — Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) — must try to rein him in while also sticking to the task at hand: Taking down the Supes and the corporation making their reign possible, Vought, run by shadowy exec Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito).

Additionally, the Season 2 teaser gives us a good look a new Supe Stormfront (Aya Cash), the return of the Seven supporting Supes Queen Maeve, A-Train, The Deep, and Black Noir, and lots of fights resulting in squashed heads, explosions, and quippy one-liners. What’s not to love?

The Boys Season 2 lands on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 4. You can check out the very fun and very bloody teaser trailer below. For more, check out our in-depth interview with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke.

Here’s the synopsis for The Boys Season 2: