‘The Boys’ Season 2 Trailer Sees Billy Butcher & His Crew Back in Action

0

Amazon has released the first trailer for The Boys Season 2, which features the return of Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, the definition of chaotic good transformed into a human shape. Additionally, familiar faces from The Boys Season 1 including Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capon, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, and Jessie T. Usher are back as the series based on the graphic novel from Garth Ennis and adapted by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg continues.

When we spoke to Rogen and Goldberg in August they had just seen the rough cut of the Season 2 premiere, which Goldberg called, “definitely better than the first season,” noting that “immediately it just looks a bit better. It feels bigger. The actors all know what they’re doing.”

Rogen went on to say:

“They already have more resources for the second season and they’re adding more characters. The scope of the show organically grows as the show continues.”

Well right off the bat, it’s clear that we’re getting more of Terror the bulldog so I can already declare season 2 as 10/10 perfect television. But seriously, The Boys was one of the best new shows not only of 2019 but in a good long while, so the follow-up certainly has some big tights to fill. By the looks of the trailer, it’s definitely, at the very least, going to be a wild ride. There’s more supes, more characters, more Giancarlo Esposito, and, miraculously, a lot more blood splatter. The trailer is like, 70% blood splatter. Consider me officially aboard this hype train.

The Boys Season 2 arrives in 2020. For more on The Boys, here is our full review of season 1 and the season 2 preview short film following “Little Homelander”. Check out the trailer: