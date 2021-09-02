On the heels of his fellow teammate from the Seven, The Boys' A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) has released the music video for his new hit single "Faster" on the Vought International YouTube channel, and it's everything you'd expect from a show that loves tongue-in-cheek parodies of pop culture hero worship. The YouTube channel, obviously, is a parody of the mega-corporation that manages the careers of superheroes in the fictional world of the award-winning Amazon original program. The music video itself has all of the elements you'd need to make a good, chuckle-worthy parody of a rap video, and then some. And what's worse: the hook will get stuck in your head if you're not careful.

The song itself is such a pop-music abomination that diehard rap and hip-hop fans will be relieved to know it's just a parody. The lyrics in the verses are generic and full of mind-numbing similes which border on "dad-joke" levels of cringe. When the beautiful model in the fancy sports car starts lip-syncing the chorus, the jarring melody shift between the verses and the hook makes you feel like you're listening to two different songs at the same time. And the lyrics of that hook — "I think I should stand and fight/then disappear into the night" — are as nonsensical as they are impossible to get out of your head.

Overall, "Faster" is an excellent bit of satire. The flashing lights, pretty girl, fancy car, and emphasis on a well-constructed beat over lyrical quality just to make money off of A-Train's celebrity status are a frighteningly accurate representation of how modern-day pop music works. We honestly wouldn't be surprised to learn that this is yet another single off an upcoming superhero LP from Amazon Records. The first one, obviously, was "Never Truly Vanish" featuring Starlight (Erin Moriarty) which released over the summer.

The Boys is developed by Eric Kripke from the comic series of the same name and produced by Hartley Gorenstein, Gabriel Garcia, and Nick Barrucci, and also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Nathan Mitchell. Jensen Ackles and Laurie Holden also join the cast for the third season, playing Soldier Boy and Crimson Countess respectively.

A release date for The Boys Season 3 hasn't been announced yet, but it's expected to debut later this year. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Boys are currently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the A-Train music video for "Faster" below:

