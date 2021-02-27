As filming on The Boys Season 3 continues, a major update has emerged: The Amazon action-comedy show's team has added even more alums from The CW's Supernatural. In case you forgot, The Boys already has some key ties with Supernatural, starting with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. Before The Boys, Kripke served as a writer and producer on the long-running CW show. Then, in August 2020, we reported that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles had been added to the Season 3 cast in the role of Soldier Boy. So, which additional Supernatural alums are joining The Boys crew?

Per Variety, The Boys has added three new crew members with ties to Supernatural. The first is Meredith Glynn, who will serve as an executive producer on The Boys. Previously, she was a Supernatural co-executive producer and writer from 2016 to 2020. There is also David Reed, who will also serve as an executive producer on The Boys. While on Supernatural, Reed was a writer and script coordinator from 2009 to 2021. Finally, there is Jim Michaels, who joins The Boys Season 3 as a co-executive producer. On Supernatural, Michaels was a producer (and later co-executive producer) from 2009 to 2020.

RELATED: 'The Boys' Reveals First Season 3 Image, Giving Us Quite the Angle on a Homelander Statue

Image via Amazon Studios

In addition to the growing Supernatural reunion taking place on The Boys, Kripke also shared an exciting update from the set of Season 3 this week. The photo, tweeted out by Kripke on Saturday, reveals the official (fake) posters for the Justice League-inspired, in-show feature film Dawn of the Seven. Filming for the movie was a key storyline in The Boys Season 2, with a conflict between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) brewing in between takes. The fact that these movie posters will be featured in Season 3 teases the possibility that the Dawn of the Seven premiere will likely figure into the new story.

The Boys Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The Boys Season 3 is currently filming. Check out the latest tweet from Kripke from the set of The Boys.

KEEP READING: 'Supernatural' Series Finale Explained: How Does the Winchesters' Story End?

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Nomadland’ Picks Up 5 Awards From SEFCA Including Best Picture The Southeastern Film Critic Association went hard for Chloé Zhao’s drama.