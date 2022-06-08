After quite the wait, Prime Video's original series The Boys returned with season 3 on June 3. Viewers saw the return of many characters, from The Boys themselves to Vought's group of supes, including the team's leader Homelander, played by Antony Starr. If viewers couldn't get enough of Starr on-screen, the actor recently shared two new behind-the-scenes photos from the current season on his Twitter account.

While Homelander's nature is more on the unhinged side, Starr's photos display that the cast are more chummy with one another when the cameras aren't rolling. The first photo shows Starr with Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar) and Erin Moriarty (Annie/Starlight) as they smile for a sweet group selfie. The second photo is Starr with a rather burned Aya Cash (Stormfront) as the two make goofy faces for the camera.

Contrary to the BTS evidence, Stan Edgar, Starlight, and Stormfront all pose some sort of challenge for Homelander in the show. In the season 3 premiere, Stan Edgar promotes Starlight, which ruffles Homelander's cape, as he's used to running the team solo and the way he wants. Through the first three episodes, Starlight (and occasionally Stan Edgar) push back against Homelander every chance she gets, causing him to become increasingly irritated. The early episodes of the third season reveal Stormfront is still alive, but barely. With no one else supporting him, Homelander turns to Stormfront as a confidant, although he remains off-put by her fascist ideals.

The Boys season 3 picks up about a year after the events of season 2. Things have been calm, and Hughie, Butcher, and Victoria Neuman work with the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs to keep supes in check. However, Butcher is itching to go back to his more violent approach to bring down the supes. When The Boys learn about a weapon that can possibly kill Homelander, Butcher's wish comes true and the titular Boys go on a mission to find the answers they need.

Along with Starr, Moriarty, Esposito, and Cash, season 3 sees the return of several cast members, including Karl Urban (Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Colby Minifie (Ashley), and Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman). This season also introduces a few new supes: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), and Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler).

New episodes of The Boys season 3 release weekly every Friday on Prime Video. Check out the behind-the-scenes photos below: