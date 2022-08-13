If you’re a fan of Prime Video’s The Boys, you’re likely no stranger to having your jaw drop to the floor several times during each and every episode. From shocking reveals to major deaths and even affairs with sea creatures, those penning the production know how to keep audiences guessing. During the show’s latest third season, one Supe, in particular, had a short, but noteworthy character arc. The tiny man in question? That would be Termite. And in a post made by the show’s Twitter account, fans got to see some of what went into making the little guy’s big scene one of the most talked about moments of the season.

To refresh your memory, Termite (Brett Geddes), is a full-grown adult man who has the ability to shrink himself down to the size of - well, a termite - typically using his powers for sexual satisfaction. While he had some very small cameos in the first two seasons, it was in the latest installment that Termite received more of a storyline. The photos in question come from a scene in which Termite has done a big ol’ line of cocaine and shrunken himself down to jump into a man’s penis. The consensual sex act very quickly goes horribly wrong when that pesky bump of blow causes Termite to sneeze while inside his lover, blowing him to pieces. By the end of the scene, Termite finds himself tossed into a giant bag of cocaine, courtesy of Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Butcher (Karl Urban). Narrowly surviving the encounter, Termite meets a harrowing end later on in the season at the foot of Homelander (Antony Starr).

The behind-the-scenes images reveal how production pulled off those larger-than-life moments between Termite and his unfortunate love interest. Two shots reveal a bloodied post-sneeze Termite, shocked and disturbed by what’s just happened. The other photos give audiences a look at what’s being billed as “the world’s largest bag of blow”, with crews eyeing up the contents in one, and the other showing them sweeping massive amounts of the white powder into separate lines.

The Boys Season 3 bowed out back in July after an eight-episode run. This season introduced us to a new big bad, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and left a lot of questions up in the air that will hopefully be addressed in Season 4. While there’s no premiere date yet set for the fourth season, we know (via Urban) that cameras will be firing up very soon. Further confirming the upcoming start of production, Starr recently shared photos of himself alongside his co-star Chace Crawford taking flight en route to an unnamed destination.

With so many speechless and stunning moments in The Boys Season 3, the show has some big shoes to fill as it heads into its fourth season. You can check out the behind-the-scenes Termite-centered photos below:

