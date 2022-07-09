Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Boys.The Boys are back! With Season 3 of the hit Prime Video series finally having dropped its finale this week, we've been treated to the return of our favorite irreverent, disturbing, and often downright nasty supes who couldn't be further from heroic — as well as the group of resident misfits the show is named for, who are determined to hold them accountable for previous and current slights against humanity. Based on how last week's episode played out, everything seemed to be heading for a big-time fight featuring several of our favorite supes versus Homelander, and the possibility of more than one casualty was high.

Unfortunately, one character did not make it through to the end in one piece. Tragically, Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) found himself on the receiving side of a brutal blow from Homelander (Antony Starr) when the head of the Seven decided he couldn't trust those in his inner circle any longer. From what we can tell, Black Noir met a somewhat sad fate, surrounded by the animated animal friends of his own hallucinations, as he bled out from his disemboweling. But is this really the end of Black Noir on The Boys?

According to showrunner Eric Kripke, there are currently no plans for the show to take a page from the comics — which, fans may recall, includes the twist that Black Noir is actually a clone of Homelander himself — and resurrect the character in that fashion. In Kripke's words:

"Maybe, look, never say never, but I love the comic, but I don't know if I'm going to do that particular twist. The twist in the comic is that Homelander didn't do any of the terrible things he thought he did, this clone of him did, who's disguised as Noir. To me, it marginalizes Homelander from his own story, so that's a tough twist to pull off. So my guess is we probably won't do it."

On the other hand, when discussing the question of whether Black Noir could return to the show in some form, Kripke teased the possibility that resurrection might not be completely off the table: "We wanted to show in this world that there are real stakes and not everyone is going to survive. ... There's a lot of hilarious conversations in Season 4 about like, 'Well, if you kill Noir, you can recast him,' so there is certainly discussion. I don't think it's the last you'll see of Black Noir or Nathan Mitchell, the actor who plays him, but what's really fun is he'll have to come back in a very different form."

