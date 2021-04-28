When last we left Amazon's The Boys, some redemption might have been at hand for some characters, but a collection of new threats had either been revealed or teased as being a big part of Season 3. So here's some good news: according to star Laz Alonso, the show is deep into production on new episodes. In fact, Alonso, who Collider's Steve Weintraub recently interviewed about his upcoming film The Wrath of Man, revealed they are "between one-fourth of the way through and halfway through" shooting the new season.

In addition, Alonso was able to say that Season 3 isn't just more rooted in story, but that creator Eric Kripke, with every season, is "getting darker and darker." A big factor in that is new Season 3 cast member Jensen Ackles; the Supernatural alum is reuniting with Kripke to play Soldier Boy, who was the first celebrity superhero and fought in World War II. The new character, Alonso says, "allowed [Kripke] to not only bring in a character historically who's pretty dark, but it also makes all of the other ensemble Supes darker as well." (Given that last season, one of the Supes was a literal actual Nazi, that's saying something.)

RELATED: 'The Boys' Star Aya Cash on Being Cast Before Season 2 Was Greenlit and Why She Had to Step Away From the Fan Conversation

Image via Amazon

If you're a Boys fan, that's already pretty exciting, but it gets better. The Boys has never shied away from gruesome moments on-screen (remember, one character's literal superpower is exploding peoples' heads with a thought). But Season 3 may be taking the onscreen violence to a whole new level. Here's how Alonso explained Season 3's approach to blood:

"I'll put it to you this way. I was talking to the head makeup artist and she's in charge of ordering the blood — that's one of her many jobs. She told me that all of Season 2... When you talk about bulk, I don't think they used over a gallon of blood in Season 2, believe it or not. Season 3, we're already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it's going."

Alonso also says that so far, production has gone relatively smoothly in terms of COVID, with no stoppages and daily testing. The biggest consequence is that Kripke hasn't been on set this season, due to all the factors that come these days with traveling between the United States and Canada. This has meant that while Alonso and Kripke have had a conversation about Mother's Milk's journey in the new season, for more day-to-day stuff they've had to find other ways to communicate.

For more on what it's been like to work on The Boys Season 3, watch the video above. The Boys Seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Amazon Prime. Alonso will next be seen starring in Guy Richie's The Wrath of Man, out in theaters on May 7, 2021.

Look for Steve's full interview with Alonso soon.

KEEP READING: 'The Boys' Reunion With 'Supernatural' Continues as New Writers, Producers Join Season 3

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Tomorrow War' Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt's Time-Traveling Sci-Fi Film It's time to leap ahead into the future and save the world from total destruction.

Read Next