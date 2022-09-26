If you, like myself, find yourself saying “I [expletive] love this show” no less than ten times during each new episode of The Boys, prepare to love it all the more. Today, via their Twitter account, the series has released a Season 3 gag reel, guaranteed to put a smile on your face and leave you with bigger crushes on the actors and actresses behind the Prime Video series than you thought was humanly possible.

If anything, the bloopers confirm that while they may not have the same superhuman powers that their characters possess, the cast of The Boys certainly have the same sailor’s mouths that have played a big part in making the series the hit that it’s become. From Homelander’s (Antony Starr) short but unsettling reunion with Stormfront (Aya Cash) to winks from Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, these outtakes have it all.

The third season of The Boys was packed with tension, and not just from outside the eponymous clique. The band of Supe-hating pals was torn apart by the actions of Butcher (Karl Urban) who has had his eye on one thing since the first season of the show — putting an end to Homelander. As always, he didn’t care who or what stood in the way of his mission and was even willing to take innumerable innocent lives as long as he saw his goal through.

Image via Prime Video

The other main plot of the latest installment was the return of the long-thought-dead Soldier Boy. Tracking down those on his team who did him dirty decades ago, Soldier Boy was also on a mission of bloodshed and vengeance. The final episodes of the season set up a wonderful beginning to Season 4 with Soldier Boy poised for a comeback down the road, the political rise of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), the heroic and tearfilled exit of Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and Annie aka Starlight (Erin Moriarty) becoming the newest member of the titular pack.

Filming is underway for the next season of the Eric Kripke created series, which will see Supernatural and The Walking Dead alum, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, donning a cape - or something of the like - and adding his name to the call sheet. From what we’ve gathered so far from A-Train himself, Jessie T. Usher, things are going to be more gory than ever, so prepare yourself for more jaw dropping moments.

While it may be awhile until we have our favorite gang of misfits and Supes back on our screens again, this gag reel is like a quick shot of Compound V when you need it the most - if Compound V was smiles and didn’t cause cancer. Check out the bloopers below.