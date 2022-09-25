Oi! The Boys' official Twitter has something to tell its fans. The bloopers they teased for Season 3 on September 2 are finally coming, and they let fans know in a tale of two behind the scenes pictures.

The first picture is Karl Urban, sipping a drink from a Vought International mug and giving the camera a cheeky stare, and the second picture shows Jensen Ackles, dressed as his character Soldier Boy, glancing up toward the sky. The accompanying text with the picture reads, "Bloopers hittin your feeds on Monday [September 26]." Previously, they updated fans on September 2 in their usual cheeky manner, saying that they got the footage and now "need to sift through, edit, run up the flagpole, the easy peasy stuff."

Past blooper reels for the first and second seasons, which they call The Boys' F**k Ups, shows the cast flubbing lines, saying the wrong lines on purpose, stumbling over set pieces, goofing off, laughing with each other, and just having a good time overall. While there is no indication as to what exact bloopers will be in the third season's F**k Ups, new characters, like Ackles' Soldier Boy, will give fans of the show a chance to see new people get mixed up in the behind the scenes shenanigans.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Antony Starr Confirms Filming For 'The Boys' Season 4 Has Begun

The Boys premiered on Prime Video in 2019, and has garnered wide praise among both critics and fans alike. The series follows a group of publicly acclaimed superheroes, known as Supes, who work for Vought International, a business that markets and profits off Supes and their powers, and "The Boys," a group who fights against superpowered people that abuse their abilities. The main Vought superhero group is known as The Seven, which was whittled down to three members by the end of the third season.

Casting in Season 3 includes Ackles as Soldier Boy, Laurie Holden, Sean Patrick Flanery, Joel Labelle, Ryan Blakely, Jack Doolan and Kristin Booth as members of Soldier Boy's former group, Payback; Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone and Karen Fukuhara as members of The Boys; and Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell and for a short while Miles Gaston Villanueva, as members of the Vought superhero group known as The Seven.

All three seasons of The Boys are available to stream on A Prime Video, and the blooper reel for Season 3 will drop on September 26. To hold you over,check out the announcement date and watch (or rewatch) the previous season's blooper reel below: