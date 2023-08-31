The Big Picture The Boys Season 3 is coming to Blu-ray and DVD this fall, allowing fans to bring home their favorite show and enjoy bonus features.

Buying physical media is a wise choice, as it's become increasingly popular for streaming platforms to remove shows for tax breaks. Having a Blu-ray or DVD ensures uninterrupted access to your favorite shows.

The bonus features included in The Boys Season 3 release make it an easy decision for fans. Don't miss out on behind-the-scenes footage and extended scenes included in the physical release!

The Boys, based on the comic written by Garth Ennis and co-created, designed, and illustrated by Darick Robertson, was one of the first Prime Video series to really break into the cultural conversation, alongside mainstays like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Premiering in 2019, The Boys pokes fun at the superhero genre and what it means to have the power that these characters tend to have. Highlighting the darkness that exists within characters like Homelander (Antony Starr), the series has been a fascinating and bloody ride throughout its three seasons thus far.

Now, fans can bring home Season 3 with all the special features and content their The Boys-loving hearts could want, as the latest installment comes to Blu-ray and DVD this fall. And what a season to bring home! The synopsis for Season 3 is as follows:

"It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first superhero: Soldier Boy."

The Blu-ray release includes some bonus features like gag reels with some of our favorite actors, deleted and extended scenes, as well as "The Making of Featurette" for the show. The cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles. While we still don't have a release date yet for The Boys Season 4, bringing home Season 3 on Blu-ray or DVD might make the wait a little easier.

'The Boy's Season 3 and The Importance of Physical Media

It might seem silly to buy the DVD or Blu-ray for a series that is currently streaming on Prime Video, but what happens if Prime Video ever takes a season off? With more and more streamers removing shows for tax breaks, it's always a good choice to bring home your favorites on physical media. Add that to the bonus features that The Boys Season 3 Blu-ray and DVD bring to us, and it's an easy decision for fans of the series. We can't be without our boy Huey or Annie for too long, right? So make sure to get your copy on October 24!