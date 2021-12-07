The Boys Season 3 keeps amping up its marketing campaign with a new episode of "Seven on 7," a fake news program hosted by the evil corporation Vought. The latest episode comes with a special surprise for fans, as Nick Wechsler makes his first appearance as Blue Hawk, a new superhero who joins the cast of The Boys for Season 3.

The new episode of “Seven on 7” keeps sharing distorted news about the superhero world that puts the pharmaceutical company under a gentle light. The program praises Queen Maeve's (Dominique McElligott) involvement with LGBT charity actions, throws Gecko’s (David Thompson) name in the mud, and, in a piece of quick news, announces that “patriotic hero” Blue Hawk will be the new face of the “4 Freedom” products, a brand of “premium American-made goods.”

Blue Hawk is not the only new super to join Season 3 of The Boys. Laurie Holden also joins the main cast as the Crimson Countess, with Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. We still don’t know how the new heroes will be introduced in the TV show, but in the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Soldier Boy is always eager to join The Seven. His goals are never achieved, partly because Soldier Boy is not as degenerated as Homelander (Antony Starr). Soldier Boy never curses, likes to follow the rules, and even refuses to abuse his power for sex, so definitely not someone Homelander could trust.

According to showrunner Eric Kripke, Season 3 will use the new heroes to explore the history of Vought International. As Kripke puts it:

“Season 3’s fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, but it’s about the team he was a part of which is called Payback. And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess and there’s a bunch of other heroes who are amazing. So, sort of seeing who was the Seven before the Seven. And what was life like for Vought? In the history of Vought, what was it like in the 60s and 70s and 80s? To dig into the history of the world, not just the present has been a lot of fun.”

The rest of the original cast will also be returning for Season 3, which includes Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Nate Mitchell (Black Noir), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Erin Moriarty (Annie/Starlight), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar), and Tomer Kapon (Frenchie).

The third season of The Boys currently does not have a release date, but filming wrapped last September. Check out the new episode of “Seven on 7” and the image of Wechsler as Blue Hawk below:

