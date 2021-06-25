Season 3 of The Boys continues to round out its ensemble cast, as it's being reported that actress Laurie Holden has officially joined the irreverent superhero series in a recurring capacity, per Variety. Holden will be playing the role of Crimson Countess, a supe who is affiliated with Vought International.

In the comics, Crimson Countess is something of a Scarlet Witch analog. She was active during World War II, so it stands to reason she might tangle up with Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, given that the Supernatural actor is joining The Boys for Season 3 too. Crimson Countess is also a member of the superhero group known as Payback, having been mentioned by Starlight as a possibility to join the Seven early in the TV series, and is romantically involved with a Vision-esque character known as Mind-Droid, though she's frequently unfaithful to their relationship. There's no confirmation yet on whether The Boys will attempt to do its own version of WandaVision, though.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: 'The Boys' Season 3 Adds Three New Names to Cast, Including Sean Patrick Flanery and Nick Wechsler

Holden's casting follows news from earlier this week that the show had added actors Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva, who will join the cast as Supersonic, Gunpowder, and Blue Hawk — three characters who are original creations for the series and have not previously appeared in any of The Boys comics.

The Boys is developed by Eric Kripke and produced by Hartley Gorenstein, Gabriel Garcia, and Nick Barrucci, and stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Nathan Mitchell.

Season 3 of The Boys has not yet confirmed a premiere date. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

KEEP READING: 'The Boys' Season 3: First Images of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Share Share Tweet Email

Conan O’Brien Deserved Better One of the most influential late night hosts in history is saying goodbye, and it should be a bigger deal.

Read Next

Carly Lane (179 Articles Published) Carly Lane is an Atlanta-based writer who considers herself a lifelong Star Wars fan, newbie Trekker, diehard romance reader, nascent horror lover, and Wynonna Earp live-tweeter. She is a former contributing editor for SYFY FANGRRLS and has also written for Nerdist, Teen Vogue, Den of Geek, Motherboard, The Toast and elsewhere around the Internet. More From Carly Lane