The Boys made its explosive and violent return to Prime Video on June 3 and is currently in full swing with its third season. Over the course of the four currently released episodes, the show has both killed and introduced many characters, with the likes of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy playing a key role in Season 3. Now, Prime Video has announced that Paul Reiser will be joining the cast of the acclaimed dark superhero series as The Legend, an iconic character from the original comic book that the series is based on.

Reiser will be introduced as The Legend in the fifth episode of Season 3 titled "The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies," which will premiere on Prime Video this Friday. The Legend is an older man that runs a comic store in the original comic book series and is a parody of the late-great Marvel creator and legend (a fitting name) Stan Lee. It is unknown how exactly he'll appear in the new episode, but with the character's expansive knowledge of all things Supes, he could prove to be a much-needed asset.

Reiser is best known for his iconic character “Paul Buchman” in NBC’s Mad About You and was ranked #77 in Comedy Central’s list of "The 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time." He has been nominated for four Golden Globes and 11 Emmy Awards, with the most recent one being for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his work in Season 3 of Netflix’s Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method. He recently wrapped Hulu’s new comedy series Reboot from Steve Levitan opposite Keegan Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Judy Greer. Reiser is currently in Ireland filming The Problem with People, an original feature he wrote, and is also producing and starring in with Colm Meaney and Jane Levy. He can also be seen returning to Netflix’s Stranger Things​​​​​​ Season 4.

Reiser joins an expansive cast of guest stars that are a part of The Boys season 3, including Laurie Holden, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Nick Wechsler, Sean Patrick Flannery, Kristin Booth, Jack Doolan, Katia Winter, and Frances Turner. The new season stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and the previously mentioned Ackles.

Eric Kripke is the showrunner for the series and an executive producer alongside creators of the original The Boys comic book, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

The Boys Season 3 is currently airing on Prime Video with new episodes going up on the streaming service every Friday until its finale on July 8. You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 as well as the first four episodes of Season 3 on Prime Video now. The series has already been renewed for a Season 4.