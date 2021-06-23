Amazon has reported that the popular series The Boys is adding three new faces to its cast for the upcoming Season 3. Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva will join the cast as Supersonic, Gunpowder, and Blue Hawk alongside Jensen Ackles, who was cast as Soldier Boy in early May.

The news is certainly exciting for fans who have been amped up for the upcoming season. Villanueva, who is best known for his role in Law & Order: True Crime: —The Menendez Murders, will play Supersonic. Though there is no official word on the character, some fans speculate that he could be a potential ex-boyfriend of Erin Moriarty's Starlight, and not much has been confirmed about the character's abilities either.

Wechsler, known for roles in Chicago P.D. and Revenge, is set to play Blue Hawk. Not much has been confirmed on his character either. Lastly, Flanery will play Gunpowder, which sounds like he may be largely focused on weapons and firearms. However, the three characters are originals, meaning they don't have a basis in the original comic book series. It is also possible that the three characters could be a part of Soldier Boy's old superhero team, but more details are still largely unknown.

The Boys is produced by Hartley Gorenstein, Gabriel Garcia, and Nick Barrucci and stars Karl Urban, Moriarty, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr among others. Although no official premiere date has been set for the upcoming season, adding three popular faces is sure to up the ante in terms of excitement, so stay tuned to Collider for any upcoming information as fans continue to await a release date.

