Billy Butcher is looking for answers about his suped-up problems and naturally, he seeks out The Legend in this week's episode.

Earlier this week, Prime Video revealed that Paul Reiser was set to appear in an upcoming episode of The Boys as one of the more iconic characters from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's bloody amazing comic book series, and Collider can reveal an exclusive clip of Reiser as The Legend. Reiser will make his debut in the fifth episode of Season 3, "The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies," which premieres this Friday.

In the clip, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), MM (Laz Alonso), and Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) arrive at The Legend's apartment, in search of answers to their suped-up problems. In the age of delivered goods, it's no surprise that The Legend thought it was GrubHub delivering the Clams Casino he ordered—but alas, it's just Butcher and The Boys.

The Boys comic book series introduced The Legend as a riff on Stan Lee, the architect behind Marvel Comics, which The Boys frequently riffs on with their sinister, self-absorbed heroes. In Billy's fight against Vought and The Seven, The Legend becomes a fairly useful ally considering his own history with Vought. Starting in the 1950s, The Legend was responsible for turning Vought's superheroes into comic book legends, spoonfeeding the right narratives to everyday folks who were looking for heroes to look up to.

While Season 3 still has quite a few episodes left, fans can rest assured that The Boys will be back for a fourth season. After the critical success of the Season 3 premiere, which delivered blood, mayhem, and an impressively large schlong, it's no surprise that the streamer renewed the blood-thirsty superheroes for more chaos. Prime Video has gone all-in on showrunner Eric Kripke's adaptation of the comic book series, adding to the Vought Cinematic Universe by debuting The Boys: Diabolical animated anthology earlier this year, as well as greenlighting the college spinoff series that is currently in production.

In addition to Urban, Quaid, and Alonso, The Boys stars Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar, Claudia Doumit as Nadia, and Season 3 introduced audiences to Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

