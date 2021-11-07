Fans of The Boys could have a new idea of what the elusive third season could bring. A new episode of the Vought News Network web series "Seven on 7" has been released, and there's no shortage of interesting tidbits that could leave fans wanting more. Hosted by Vought News anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), the series brings viewers what he calls "the top seven stories from around the globe."

The first segment features the progress of the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs and Hughie (Jack Quaid) standing by the bureau's logo. Viewers will recall that the Boys member joined up with congresswoman and secret Vought supe Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) at the end of the second season. From this portion of Coleman's report, it looks like his affiliation and inevitable betrayal will be a crucial part of the new season.

A-Train (Jessie T. Tyler) also appears in the new video, saying that he would have to cancel an upcoming race with fellow speedster Mister Marathon. He promises that a recent race announcement will be revealed: "as fast as possible." Given how A-Train replaced Mr. Marathon in the original comic series, this rivalry could have a whole new meaning. Perhaps most striking, however, is the appearance of Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) in a commercial for Voughtland. While her combat skills were not seen in the video, we get a taste of her singing chops and being a part of Voughtland's Soldier Boy, Ahoy! stage show.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Boys' Season 3 Reveals First Image of Laurie Holden as Crimson CountessOther stories in the report include troubled supe Ground Hawk checking into rehab, rumors that secretary of defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) will run for President, a new firearms program sponsored by Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flannery), a surge in Vought+ subscribers, and a supe lawsuit. While probably just made to tie over fans before the third season is released, these stories could shed light on what fans can expect.

Whether you want to learn more about A-Train's canceled race or want to go to Queen Maeve's Inclusive Kingdom at Voughtland, check out the new episode of Seven on 7 below. The third season of The Boys currently does not have a release date.

'The Boys' Latest Gag Reel Is Dedicated to Jack Quaid Messing Up a Lot The man just can't stop laughing.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email