Ground-breaking, critically acclaimed Prime Video series The Boys is on its way back for a third season. In a newly-released first look, fans anxiously awaiting the yet announced release date can get a fix by checking out a photo of Crimson Countess, who will be played by The Walking Dead actress Laurie Holden.

In the photo, we see Crimson Countess posing with arms crossed, giving us a vibe of strength and determination. Add in the slight smirk, and we can expect a snarky attitude with a mix of badassness. The Countess dons an all-red (some would even say crimson…) outfit complete with high-heeled boots, a belt with a double “C” buckle, an x-crossed pattern over her chest, an eye mask, and, of course, a cape. Though we don’t know much more about the new character right now, we can expect her to shake things up in Season 3.

In addition to Holden as Crimson Countess, newcomers for Season 3 will include Jensen Ackles as the character Soldier Boy, as well as Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints) as Supersonic, Nick Wechsler (Revenge) as Gunpowder, and Miles Gaston Villanueva as Blue Hawk.

The Boys premiered in 2019 and is based on the comic book by the same name which was created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Initially published under the DC Comics name, the comic was ultimately moved to Dynamite Entertainment. The story centers around a renegade group of vigilantes that face off against superpowered people that use their powers for evil or morally corrupt reasons. The live-action series made its debut on Amazon on July 26, 2019 and met acclaim from critics for its writing, comedic undertones, and ensemble performances. The Boys also stars Karl Urban (Thor: Ragnarok, Dredd), Jack Quaid (Plus One, SCREAM), Laz Alonso (Traffik), Tomer Capon (Taagad), and Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), as well as Jessie T. Usher, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, and Chace Crawford. Eric Kripke serves as showrunner on the series.

Following such a successful first two seasons, we can’t wait to see what happens to the gang of vigilantes and how Crimson Countess will fit in to the third season. While we don't know yet when Season 3 of The Boys will premiere, you can currently watch the first two seasons now on Prime Video. Check out the full image of Holden in character below:

