Solid Gold, the fictional 80s Vought-Cinematic-Universe musical variety show, jumpstarts the long-awaited fourth chapter of The Boys Season 3, “Glorious Five Year Plan” with a rendition of the groundbreaking 1980 classic “Rapture” by Blondie. The track is performed by none other than Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who infuses his own brand of declarative panache into the song’s rap section. Watching on his television, Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) grows tense as the song lyrics shift to a discussion of cars. He reaches a boiling point, ruminating upon what seems to be a fateful moment as he digs his fingers into a chair. He has visions of his family watching the segment as his childhood self pushes a toy car. The series thus far has slowly but continually provided allusions to the fate of M.M.’s family, whom he has said were killed by Soldier Boy.

Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) squabble over the merits of Temp-V in the aftermath of Butcher’s green, slimy regurgitation that closed out the previous episode. Butcher comes clean to Hughie about his use of the substance, as well as the killing of Gunpowder. Butcher lets Hughie know that if he tells the others, then he’ll “put him into a fucking coma.”

The Boys confront Little Nina (Katia Winter) to bargain for Cherie (Jordana Lejoie)’s life and gain more intel on the alleged Russian supe-killing weapon. Butcher hands over enough money to cover the loss of drugs as well an extra $100,000. Nina agrees to hook up the Boys with info on the lab, so long as they complete a job for her. The Boys arrive in Russia, which is laden with anti-superhero graffiti that depicts the supes as ruthless killers. Butcher appoints Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) to take out Nina’s target. Kimiko, however, attempts to take a stand by telling Butcher that she’s not just his hired gun that he can use whenever he wants. Butcher continues the mean streak that he began in the previous episode, telling Kimiko, “That’s exactly what you are.” M.M. confronts Butcher about his increasingly concerning demeanor, and Butcher responds with an anecdote about bringing M.M. on to the Boys. When considering M.M. for the team, Butcher spoke to M.M.’s platoon, all of whom deemed him a “natural-born leader.” Butcher explains that he ultimately chose M.M. to look after the Boys.

Kimiko arrives at the Russian Oligarch (Jasmin Geljo)’s mansion just as he is gearing up for a superhero-themed dildo sex party. The Oligarch opens an armoire to reveal the trio of tools: Homelander’s “Star-Spangled Banger,” The Deep’s “Flounder Pounder” and Black Noir’s “Silent Screamer.” Kimiko chooses her weapon: the “Silent Screamer.” She jams it through the back of the Oligarch’s neck and through his mouth, signaling the start of a trademark Kimiko fight sequence set to a Russian language version of “I Will Survive,” performed by Ivan Gromov. After taking out the next four men with the various dildos at her disposal (including a Starlight-themed one that vibrates after impaling a man’s face) she is shot by one of the prostitutes sitting on the bed. Kimiko self-regenerates and gets up, causing the girls to cower in fear. Kimiko tries to assure them that she is no threat, but the girls remain terrified after watching her tear apart the men. Kimiko has a moment of self-reflection as she looks down at her blood-covered hands. Her status as a ruthless killing machine is at odds with the persona she’s been crafting, her newfound sense of autonomy clashing with her weaponized superpowers. After the massacre, Kimiko confesses to Frenchie (Tomer Kapon): “I can’t do this.” Kimiko explains that she feels that working for Butcher is just an extension of her time with the Shining Light Liberation Army, adding that Butcher "sold" her and that he “doesn’t treat any of us as people.” Frenchie agrees to leave for Marseilles with Kimiko after the current mission.

Before infiltrating the Russian lab allegedly containing the anti-supe weapon, Butcher shoots up a vial of Temp-V. Hughie tries to convince Butcher to give him some, yet Butcher tries to spare Hughie: “It’s not power. It’s punishment.” Upon entering the lab, the Boys discover a mysterious chamber and a suped-up hamster named Jamie. An alarm is set off, and gunfire ensues. The Boys (with the help of Jamie!) manage to ward off the armed security, and the V’d up supe-Butcher is finally revealed to the rest of the team. A gunman approaches M.M. from behind, allowing Hughie to show off his new teleportation skills courtesy of Temp-V.

After the Boys take out the men, Butcher opens the door to the chamber. Out of the smoke emerges a seemingly un-aged, bearded Soldier Boy. Soldier Boy pulls off the equipment attached to him and emerges from the chamber. A core of light swells up in his chest and he unleashes a red blast of energy (presumably the same emitted by the “eye laser”). The blast hits Kimiko, leveling her. However, this time around, Kimiko’s body refuses to heal. The Boys try to revive Kimiko, yet she continues to fade. M.M. declares to Butcher that “It’s over. There’s no team for me to hold together anymore.”

After a 5-month hiatus, Vought News Network anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) is back to the small screen. During Coleman’s interview with Homelander (Antony Starr), Homelander opines that he is under attack by the “mainstream media” and a group of people who “operate in the shadows…the ones pulling the strings.”

Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) meets with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) to discuss his plan to temper Homelander’s ever-increasing unpredictability. Edgar plans to hit Homelander with FCC fines and a slap on the wrist for his remarks at the birthday celebration. Neuman is skeptical, afraid for her and her daughter Zoe (Olivia Morandin)’s safety. Edgar is confident that he’s got Homelander under control, describing the pending pushback as “just a gentle reminder of who’s in charge.” Neuman delivers a press conference under the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs. She diverges from Edgar’s prepared narrative and instead shifts the blame on him. She announces that the FBSA will be investigating charges of blackmail, perjury, and obstruction of justice against Edgar. On her way out she confronts Edgar, telling him she has to look out for Zoe.

Homelander pays a visit to Neuman after the press conference. He provides Neuman with her “adoption” documents from the Red River Institute, suggesting that Edgar’s plan all along was to use her as a weapon. In the midst of what is surely about to turn into a classic, seething Homelander monologue, Neuman cuts him short with a “Do you have it or not?” Homelander gives her the “it”: a small bag of indeterminate contents. Neuman sits at the foot of her daughter's bed, consoling an apprehensive and scared Zoe that “When I was little, they did the same thing to me. And I’m all right. We have to. It’s gonna make you so strong and safe. Forever.” Neuman then reveals the contents of the bag: a vial of Compound V, with which she injects her daughter.

Season 3 continues to lampoon every modern corporate gaffe it can, the latest involving A-Train (Jessie T. Usher)’s foray into social justice awareness. There is a nearly beat-for-beat recreation of the 2017 Kendall Jenner “Live for Now” Pepsi ad, featuring A-Train’s signature energy drink “Turbo Rush.” The ad highlights A-Train’s perpetually disconnected, tone-deaf attempts to “rebrand,” as well as underscoring the absurdity of the original. After a menacing encounter between Homelander and Hughie, Starlight meets with her most trusted members of the Seven to discuss how to potentially take down Homelander. She consults Maeve (Dominique McElligott) on B.C.L. Red, the alleged supe-weapon. Maeve informs Starlight of her involvement in Butcher’s plan. When Starlight suggests that they form a team with like-minded members of the Seven to stage a Homelander coup, Maeve scoffs at the idea.

Starlight then speaks to Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villaneuva) to confirm whether he’d join the battle if they have to fight Homelander “for real.” Without hesitation, Supersonic proclaims that he’s in. During a meeting with the Seven (the first with all seven supes present since Season 1, Episode 1, according to Amazon X-Ray!) A-Train brings up the prospect of suspending Blue Hawk (Nick Weschler) for over-patrolling black neighborhoods. The Deep (Chace Crawford) speaks up, yet again puppeteered by his wife Cassandra (Katy Breier) through text. The Deep suggests that Homelander has much of the same base as Blue Hawk, so he can’t afford to look soft on crime. Homelander agrees.

In the hallway, A-Train and The Deep spar over The Deep’s status as a “handpicked,” newly returned member and A-Train’s dwindling membership to the Seven. Things reach a head when A-Train “gill-punches” The Deep, leading to a full-on brawl. Homelander helps up The Deep and leaves A-Train on the floor. Supersonic holds off A-Train from going after Homelander, and they talk in the elevator. Supersonic relays Starlight’s plans to overthrow Homelander.

At a publicity event showing off #Homelight, Homelander asks Starlight if she wants to fly home. Homelander flies her to a rooftop, revealing Supersonic’s decapitated body. Homelander reveals that A-Train told him of Starlight’s plan to kill him. Homelander threatens that the same will happen to Hughie if Starlight “so much as blinks” the wrong way. Homelander then forces Starlight to repeat “That’ll be Hughie.” With a tear streaming down her cheek, Starlight looks down and says, “That’ll be Hughie.”