Prime Video isn’t holding back to remind fans that The Boys most controversial episode Herogasm is yet to come. The series revealed a new emoji on Twitter, an eggplant wearing a cape, to celebrate the upcoming episode, writing, "Pleasure to report that unholy week is here. #Herogasm.” The account also revealed that they could not get Twitter to approve of the emoji.

In The Boys comic, Herogasm is an infamous miniseries, penned by Garth Ennis. The comic portrays the event as an annual festival in which most superheroes meet in secret at a remote tropical resort for a company-sponsored orgy, while the people think their superheroes are getting together to save the world. In the comic, virtually anything goes and all manner of amusement, both legal and illegal, is made available to the supes.

Hyping the upcoming episode show creator Eric Kripke told TVInsider previously, "There’s definitely a lot of madness. It's not a secret that we're doing an episode about Herogasm from the comics [a six-issue limited series from comics writer Garth Ennis], which is a massive superhero orgy." He also addressed that shocking Season 3, Episode 1 moment, calling it "...definitely the craziest thing we've ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody's ever tried to pull off." But the question is, will Herogasm top that Episode 1 shocking moment?

Actor Jensen Ackles, who was added to The Boys Season 3 cast as Soldier Boys told Vanity Fair that shooting the Herogasm episode left Kripke confused and the crew traumatized. He said,

Just the Herogasm I think itself is something that a lot of people are excited to see. I know I was just kind of very curious as to how that was going to work. And even the director was like 'I don't know what I'm shooting anymore.' Our crew looked traumatized. You can't unsee it. That toothpaste will not go back in the tube.

The Supernatural alum isn’t alone Jack Quaid who portrays Hughie Campbell previously said, of the episode, "Herogasm was one of those issues where I was like, 'Okay, we need to do this or some version of this because this is the craziest thing I've ever read.” Further adding, “I think we definitely stayed true to the comic. I can't really say much about it. I think the joy of 'Herogasm' is figuring out what exactly that means, watching it for yourself, seeing how it unfolds. That goes into places where you wouldn't necessarily expect it to go."

