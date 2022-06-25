A year and a half after it was first teased, The Boys Season 3, Episode 6 “Herogasm” has finally landed. Stemming from a six-volume series in the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, in which supes retreat to a private island to engage in all sorts of wild and wacky drug-induced sex acts, the television adaptation manages to smoothly weave this concept into its plotline. In fact, the superpowered sex party is just one aspect of arguably the most pivotal episode in the series thus far.

The episode opens with a statement regarding the borderline pornographic scenes to follow, assuring the viewer that “…any consensual relationships depicted, be they human, animal, superhero, or other, aren’t real, harmed no one, and in fact cost a hilariously large amount in special effects.” After the recent “attack” by Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in New York City, The Deep channels Gal Gadot in a near beat-for-beat recreation of the infamous video of celebrities singing “Imagine” during the early throes of the pandemic. Complete with a parody of Sarah Silverman’s post-line attempted vocal trills by Elizabeth Banks, the sequence plays like an alternate universe version of the original. The clip also features Patton Oswalt, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Aisha Tyler, Josh Gad, and of course A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) settle down with Soldier Boy at a motel and grab him some of his favs from a bygone era: Burgers and Bennies, the latter of which Soldier Boy says helped the allies win D-Day. Hughie and Butcher make their coveted deal with Soldier Boy: they’ll help him deliver revenge on his former Payback team if he helps them take down Homelander. Soldier Boy reveals to Hughie that for reasons unknown to him, he blacked out in the city and was not conscious of the explosion. Butcher and Hughie supe up with Temp-V injections, and the three chart a course to the next supes on Soldier Boy’s hit list: the TNT Twins (Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan).

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Boys': Season 3's Herogasm Event, Explained

The Deep (Chace Crawford), Homelander (Antony Starr) and Ashley (Colby Minifie) investigate video surveillance at the site of the most recent explosion: Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden)’ “Chimp Country” compound. They see Soldier Boy emerging from the explosion and immediately go into crisis management mode. Homelander comes to the realization that if the public learns of Soldier Boy’s return, then “the company’s fucked. I’m fucked” and devolves into a mini-breakdown, featuring a reprise of the high-pitched sine wave effect that accompanied his previous unravelings. This sound effect can be seen as an audible representation of Homelander’s narrow fabric of reality unfurling before his very eyes. He embarks on his plan to kill Soldier Boy and scrub any footage of the chest-blasting supe.

Afterward in the hallway, Homelander tells Black Noir that he’s “the only one he can count on,” which is followed by Black Noir walking onto an elevator and cutting out his tracking chip to avoid detection by Soldier Boy, as Noir was part of Soldier Boy’s original team Payback. Homelander then conspires with The Deep to intercept Soldier Boy at the Twins' home in Vermont. Before that, he retreats to his suite and has a cape-to-cape conversation with himself in the mirror. It would seem that his superhero self and human self are starting to separate, with each brief mental breakdown further accelerating this process and tearing at Homelander’s grandiose perception of himself. This conversation confirms this, with the psychopathically confident Homelander in the mirror consoling the weak, “human” one on the other side. Supe Homelander tells the overwhelmed and discouraged human Homelander that there is still a “dirty, shriveled, anemic little part of you that still mewls for approval, and love, and a mommy and a daddy. We gotta cut that part out of you like a cancer. Then you can be who you were always meant to be. Pure. Clean. Like marble.”

Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) repeatedly tries to get in contact with Frenchie (Tomer Capone), who doesn’t respond to her texts. She is then attacked and kidnapped by one of Nina (Katia Winter)’s men, who takes her to a warehouse where she has tied up both Frenchie and Cherie (Jordana Lajoie). After Nina regales the alleged stories behind all of Frenchie’s scars, she offers up an ultimatum to Frenchie: to kill Kimiko or Cherie. At the last second, Kimiko breaks free of her shackles and launches a full-scale assault on Nina’s henchmen. Though she doesn’t have her powers anymore, she is still wracked with an all-consuming violent rage. She concludes that it wasn’t the powers that made her a monster, but rather that she was a monster inside all along. Frenchie dismisses this and highlights the crux of their story: no matter how much they try, they can’t seem to escape their past.

Image via Prime Video

Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) team up to stop Butcher, Hughie and Soldier Boy. On the car ride there, M.M. reveals to Starlight the full sequence of events surrounding his family’s death by Soldier Boy: M.M. saw Soldier Boy outside in the middle of the night and woke up his grandfather to show him. Soldier Boy was accosting a group of kids trying to steal a car and ended up throwing the car through M.M’s apartment building, killing his grandfather. M.M. blames his OCD tendencies on this event, as he feels he put his grandfather in the line of fire by waking him up. “I don’t understand it. All I know is that if I didn’t check the burners three times a night, Soldier Boy would come back and kill the rest of us.”

The two arrive at the Twins' house before the rest of the Boys, and are greeted at the door by the return of Love Sausage (Derek Johns), who informs them that it’s the 70th anniversary of “Herogasm.” Upon entering the house, the two are greeted by the wild sights and sounds of the premier supe orgy. It’s a dense, Easter-egg-packed scene complete with flying dildos, glow-in-the-dark BDSM, mind-flaying cunnilingus, and some creative uses of ice and fire. The scene also sees the return of Termite (Brett Geddes). M.M. hits his limit when he opens a door just in time to enter the splash zone. Starlight peruses the party, trying to get people out in anticipation of another Soldier Boy explosion, and pleads with Blue Hawk (Nick Weschler) to help, but he dismisses her. She then finds The Deep being fellated by an octopus. Starlight blackmails him by snapping a picture and threatening to send it to Homelander, which finally prompts Deep to inform Starlight that Homelander is on his way.

Butcher, Hughie, and Soldier Boy also arrive on the scene, to which Hughie uses his teleportation powers by way of entering the Twins' home. Suped up and naked, he runs into A-Train at the party and uses his recent wave of confidence to confront A-Train about the murder of Robin (Jess Salgueiro), demanding that A-Train apologize. After his brother was paralyzed by Blue Hawk, A-Train displays what just might be a burgeoning ounce of sympathy, admitting that “It’s fucked up, seeing somebody you love get hurt like that.” Hughie uses his temporary supe status to punch A-Train, which connects big time — and A-Train is bewildered by the injury.

Image via Prime Video

Starlight confronts Hughie and tells him that Homelander is on his way to the house, but Hughie teleports them both out to a short distance away, and they continue to argue over their dynamic, which has been crumbling over the past few episodes. Hughie tells Starlight yet again that he “just wants to save her,” to which Starlight reiterates that she doesn’t need to be saved. Meanwhile, M.M. has an encounter with Soldier Boy in the basement wherein he tries his Russian-inspired Halothane bomb solution, yet it doesn’t affect Soldier Boy. M.M. bottles up his rage, ready to release the years of trauma on the irreverent supe, but Butcher calls off Soldier Boy, who proceeds to continue tracking down the Twins. As he confronts the TNT duo, a radio in the room just so happens to be playing “Escape” by Mikhail Shufutinskiy. Soldier Boy’s core lights up and lets out an explosion, marking a bloody, premature end to Herogasm. In the midst of the rubble and chaos, A-Train grabs Blue Hawk by the neck and vows to get revenge for his violent assault on the community center. He accelerates to full speed while dragging Blue Hawk’s half-naked body on the road. A-Train then stops and clutches his heart as he collapses next to Blue Hawk’s mutilated body.

Right after the (possible) death of both Blue Hawk and A-Train, The Boys offers an end to the Termite saga. As Homelander arrives on the scene, Termite is seen in his minuscule form, pleading for help. Homelander just so happens to squash the bug as he walks by in an effort to confront Butcher and Soldier Boy, and the three engage in a paradigm-shattering scuffle that sees Butcher finally on the level of his arch-nemesis. There is a moment that reveals Butcher with his most maniacal grin of the series, representing the absolute culmination of his efforts thus far, and this shot conveys all of his perceived pain, struggle and sacrifice up until this point. Hughie also jumps into the ring and the two hold Homelander down while Soldier Boy revs up for another explosion to finish the fight. However, at the last second Homelander escapes.

Amidst the destruction, Starlight gives her phone to M.M. and asks him to record a live message to her millions of followers, ignoring his warning that it might be a bad idea. Via her streaming broadcast, she shines a spotlight on the carnage of the day but then explains that Soldier Boy is behind the explosions after all and that Homelander and Vought have been lying to the public about the whole thing. Before signing off, she announces that she's relinquishing her title and announces her decision to quit the Seven.