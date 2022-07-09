The Season 3 finale of The Boys, “The Instant White-Hot Wild,” forgoes the usual television spot cold open and reconnects Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) with his father. As a lonely Ryan throws baseballs into the outer hemisphere, Homelander (Antony Starr) swoops in to reconcile his relationship with his son. With the revelation that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is his father, Homelander’s dangerous individualism shifts to concern of carrying on his legacy, and introducing Ryan to Grandpa Soldier Boy is the first step in that direction. After Ryan reminds him of his mutilation of Stormfront (Aya Cash) in Season 2, Episode 8, Homelander assures an unconditional love for his son: “No matter what happens, no matter what you do, I will always be here.”

Outside Vought Tower, the political battleground between Annie's (Erin Moriarty) and Homelander's supporters reaches a tipping point. Courtesy of Annie’s Instagram Live testimonies exposing the truth about Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott)’s kidnapping, the Attorney General has obtained a search warrant. There are protesters from both sides stationed outside Vought Tower, with one side affirming their belief in Annie while the other expresses its passion for “God, Guns, and Homelander.” Meanwhile, Maeve is gassed in her solitary confinement cube. Vought attempts to relocate her, but Maeve breaks free and escapes.

Frenchie (Tomer Capone) presents Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) with a dose of Novichok, the Russian developed nerve agent with the ability to sedate Soldier Boy. M.M. laments the boundary of safety he perceives to have broken with his daughter, as she witnessed him punching Todd. “I lost control for one second, and for the rest of her life, she’s gonna have an image of her daddy beating up her stepfather.” Frenchie assures him that though M.M. may be broken, he’s also the best man he’s ever known.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Soldier Boy prepare for the final frontier: to make their way to Vought Tower and take out Noir and Homelander. However, after the revelation that Homelander is technically his son, Soldier Boy has second thoughts about the mission. On the way to Vought, Butcher knocks out Hughie and leaves him in a gas station restroom in an attempt to spare him the fatal side effects of Temp-V that he neglected to tell him about. Annie picks up Hughie, and he rejoins the Butcher-less faction of the Boys. Maeve joins the crew as well, and the newly assembled resistance charts a course to Vought Tower to intercept Butcher and Soldier’s Boys potentially catastrophic plan to destroy Homelander (and cause a ton of collateral damage in the process).

Image via Prime Video

Back at the Flatiron Building HQ, Soldier Boy outlines his daddy issues to Butcher. He relays the plot of the 1951 VCU classic film “The Soldier Boy Story,” in which a young Soldier Boy from the streets of South Philly “discovers he has incredible powers to match his heart of gold.” In reality, Soldier Boy explains, he came from a wealthy family and was exogenously granted superpowers. Significantly, Soldier Boy’s father deemed him a “disappointment” early on, as well as a “cheater” when he chose to attain superpowers. Soldier Boy’s musings on fatherhood come to a head when he claims, “I always wanted [kids]. 'Cause I thought I could do it better than my father did.”

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) makes his return to Homelander and Vought Tower. He expresses the need to kill Soldier Boy. Homelander reveals to Noir that Soldier Boy is his father, and that he’s not sure that he wants to kill him. Soldier Boy asks Black Noir if he knew that Soldier Boy was his father. Black Noir replies with his trademark subtle nod. Upon this revelation, Homelander displays what is perhaps his most shockingly vulnerable expression thus far in the series. His face curls into an uncharacteristic pout, and he aggressively winces. This morphs into a brief, muted yet noticeable cry drenched in disbelief. Disbelief shifts to premeditated remorse as Homelander drives his fist through the chest of the most loyal member of the seven, ripping out Black Noir’s intestines as his entrails spill across the floor. As Black Noir takes his final breaths, he is seen out by Buster Beaver (Eric Bauza) and all of his animal friends. Buster reassures him: “Soon, you’ll be in the embrace of C-C-C-Christ the Lord!”

The Soldier Boy resistance, now consisting of Annie, Hughie, Maeve, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Frenchie, and M.M. enters the Flatiron Building HQ to confront Butcher and Soldier Boy. Hughie tries to convince Butcher not to go through with the plan, yet Maeve has an about-face and grabs the Novichok from Frenchie’s hand, chucking it out the window. Maeve’s turn to the “whatever it takes” squad underscores the years of torment she endured from Homelander. Butcher locks the resistance team in the safe and embarks on the path to end things once and for all. Eventually the crew manage to escape from the safe and plot where to find some more Novichok. Frenchie hatches a plan to break into the Vought lab and whip up a fresh batch.

Image via Prime Video

Butcher, Soldier Boy, and Maeve confront Soldier Boy at Vought Studios. Soon after, the rest of the team arrives. Homelander tries to convince Soldier Boy not to fight to the death, and introduces him to Ryan. Soldier Boy expresses regret that he has missed so much, calling Homelander a disappointment as he strangles and attempts to kill him. As Soldier Boy revs up, Ryan lasers him, throwing him across the room. Soldier Boy retaliates, flinging Ryan into a shelf. As Soldier Boy begins to rev up to hurt Ryan, Butcher and Maeve begrudgingly realize what they have to do. Butcher lasers Soldier Boy. Homelander chimes in, and they both send Soldier Boy flying through the glass and into the news studio. For a moment, Butcher and Homelander lock eyes and fiercely marvel at the surreal nature of the unexpected team up. Yet they both intuitively realize that keeping Ryan safe is more important than their eternal battle of biblical proportions.

The following montage depicts a flurry of sweet finale action as The Boys’ ensemble cast engages in a series of all out brawls. Butcher and Soldier Boy duke it out in both hand-to-hand and eye-laser combat. M.M. and Annie enter the mix, with Annie activating her Starlight powers. Soldier Boy takes out Annie. Meanwhile, Maeve takes on Homelander, unleashing years of trauma on her former supe partner. Though she initially catches him off guard, Homelander gouges out her eye with his thumb. After infiltrating the lab, Frenchie and Kimiko encounter a slew of armed Vought grunts, which Kimiko elegantly slaughters to the (diegetic this time, as Kimiko loads up Voughtify and throws on her earbuds) tune of “Maniac” by Michael Sembello. The scene shows Kimiko finally at peace with her powers as she slams a guard's head into the ground to the song’s upbeat 158BPM tempo. Kimiko makes her way up to the battleground of Vought Studios, yet Soldier Boy immediately takes her out.

Image via Prime Video

Annie regains her footing and activates her electric eyes, drawing power from the news studio. Hughie turns up all the lights from the control room, and Annie feeds off the electricity. An illuminated, all-powerful Annie rises, unleashing her energy and leveling Soldier Boy. The team holds down Soldier Boy and tries to gas him with the Novichok. Soldier Boy starts to rev up his chest-light once again. Maeve charges at Soldier Boy and flies out the window with him, saving everyone in the building as Soldier Boy goes nuclear on the way down. Homelander takes Ryan with him, once again perpetuating Butcher’s ever-morphing Homelander arc.

The aftermath foreshadows an eventual return to form for the Boys, as each member reconciles with much of the internal and external forces they have been fighting against for the past two seasons. The potentially fatal effects of Temp-V appear to catch up to Butcher, as a doctor in the hospital tells him he has 12 to 18 months to live. M.M. recounts to his daughter Janine (Liyou Abere) Soldier Boy’s murder of his family. Maeve is revealed to be alive and freed of her powers after being affected by Soldier Boy’s blast. She finally feels free enough to be with Elena, and the two express plans to move out to a farm where Homelander can’t find them. The following scene shows Ashley (Colby Minifie) deleting surveillance footage of the Boys carrying away Maeve from the wreckage, indicating that Maeve has escaped from the clutches of Vought once and for all. Grace Mallory puts Soldier Boy back in a containment pod, presumably ending his brief yet impactful arc. Back at The Boys HQ, Annie tosses her Starlight suit down the trash chute. She expresses a need to just be herself, and after a nearly two-season long slate of unofficial missions and team-ups, Annie claims her spot as a member of a new team.

Homelander touches down at a rally rife with “Stormchasers” and Homelander fans alike, greeted to their wild cheers and disturbingly Messianic adoration. He introduces his worshipers to Ryan, who is then pelted by a protester. Without hesitation, Homelander lasers the protester’s head off. At first, the crowd is stunned, shocked to quiet horror. They are waiting for a sign of how to proceed, still processing the gravity of they have just witnessed. Yet it is the twisted, curled mouth of Todd (Matthew Gorman) as he yells “Yeah!” that dictates their subsequent reaction: a wave of claps and cheers as Homelander displays an initially conservative yet progressively prideful ear-to-ear grin. Ryan follows suit, providing an ending to Season 3 where Homelander not only survives, but ensures that his legacy will survive another generation — or at least to Season 4.

