The Boys are back in full swing and now heading into the home stretch of Season 3, and if there was any concern that the hit Prime Video series would stumble in continuing to deliver some of the most irreverent, disturbing, and downright nasty sights that have ever been committed to screen, those fears will likely be quashed as of this week's episode, ominously titled "Herogasm."

For those who are familiar with the source material, Herogasm is a six-issue limited series that serves as a spinoff to The Boys comics, set between issues #30 and #31 of the main storyline. The plot therein focuses on our favorite motley crew of non-powered Boys sneaking into an annual Vought-hosted retreat for supes located on a remote island. Secretly, however, the party is actually a wild, days-long orgy packed to the gills with drugs and debauchery and all kinds of between-the-sheets acts that only people possessing superpowers can achieve. So how did the show pull off its own version of Herogasm, and was there anything that was too NSFW to make it to screen?

In a long-ranging interview with Collider (which includes some spoilery answers we can't even talk about yet!), The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke spoke about brainstorming the TV show's Herogasm, which takes place as more of a swingers' party hosted by the TNT Twins, Tommy (Jack Doolan) and Tessa (Kristin Booth) — although it's revealed that Soldier Boy himself (Jensen Ackles) came up with the concept originally way back when. To hear Kripke tell it, figuring out what Herogasm would be in the series involved generating a lot of ideas, especially ones that fans should keep an eye out for happening in the background of each scene:

"Yeah, it was brainstorming, okay. This is going to be a superhero orgy, so what are the things we can add that push it that one, magical step into absurdity? Because otherwise, it's pornography. Right? So we really had to work on making sure that every shot, every scene you see, there's something crazy happening. Someone has a tail, there's a levitating vibrator, there's always something."

According to Kripke, there wasn't much that the writers came up with that ultimately had to be scrapped before it ever made it to screen: "I'm sure some small things did, but nothing really major."

Ultimately, though, the showrunner admitted that while Herogasm is a long-awaited event that leans into all the ridiculousness of what The Boys has to offer and beyond, it also serves as the backdrop to many emotional moments and clashes, which makes it a pretty intriguing hotbed for character conflict rather than anything that may be going on between the unclothed portion of the party:

"Like everything on this show, there's madness on the front of the cereal boxes, it's outrageousness, but there's a lot of fiber in that cereal. I think Herogasm works because it's a big enough event that it smashes together a lot of different characters with a lot of different conflicts, and it all comes to a head at Herogasm, excuse the terrible pun. It's that depth, and it's those emotional betrayals and those confrontations that give it weight and heft that you feel like, 'Oh, this is a big event,' because of what the characters are doing. Not because there's a bunch of naked supes everywhere."

The Boys Season 3 premiered with its first three episodes on Friday, June 3, with subsequent episodes released weekly every Friday until the finale on July 8.