Along with being known for its over-the-top shock value and masterful performances, Prime Video’s The Boys has garnered critical acclaim for its fast-paced action sequences and craftily executed stunts. In a new Twitter post, fans are getting up close and personal with the man behind the madness, John Koyama, who artfully choreographs all the fight scenes, laser duels, and more on the Eric Kripke-created series. Though many of us will know him as Breaking Bad’s Emilio, the featurette sees Koyama basking in all of his stunt coordinator glory.

In the For Your Consideration clip, we see Supes and vigilantes come to blows while leading actors like Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, and Jack Quaid talk about the hard work that Koyama and his team put into making the scenes as real as possible. As explosions pop off and bodies fly through the air, Urban acknowledges that the show’s most recent season was “more of a spectacle,” meaning that the stunt team really needed to up their game to pull it all together. Both Quaid and Fukuhara praise the stunt master’s perfectionism as it allows the stars to oftentimes perform their own stunts.

Having previously held credits running the stunt department on a countless number of projects including The Book of Boba Fett, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Furious 7, The Book of Eli, and so many more, Koyama says that his work on The Boys has been “a dream.” Having recently wrapped filming for Season 4 of the satirical superhero series, Koyama next has his eyes set on Zack Snyder’s space epic, Rebel Moon where he serves as the stunt coordinator.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: ‘Gen V’: Release Window Set for ‘The Boys’ Spin-Off Series

When Will We See Koyama’s The Boys Stunts in Action?

It’s almost been a full year since we saw the last of Butcher (Urban) and the rest of the eponymous group take on Homelander (Antony Starr) in a battle royale in Vought Tower. While no release date has yet been set for the show’s fourth season, we know that filming recently wrapped with the cast and crew returning from Canada to go into post-production. From what we’ve gathered, this won’t be the end of the story, but the stakes will be higher than ever with the titular crew of misfits nearly torn apart by the selfish acts of Butcher during the last installment.

Featuring many of the same names that we’ve seen over the last few years, Quaid, Starr, Urban, Fukuhara, and Capone will be joined by Laz Alonso, Jessie T. Usher, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, and Colby Minifie. While Jensen Ackles may not be reprising his role of Soldier Boy (at least not just yet), ensemble performances this season will include Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Simon Pegg, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Jump into the action in the stunt video below.